Travel + Leisure Stock Gets A Double Upgrade On ‘Resilient’ Travel Demand: Retail Cheers

Shares of Travel + Leisure ($TNL) rose 2.5% on Monday after the vacation ownership and membership travel compay received a a double upgrade from analyst firm Bofa, lifting retail sentiment.

BofA upgraded Travel + Leisure to ‘Buy’ from ‘Underperform’ with a price target of $60, raising it from $40, Fly.com reported.

According to the analyst firm, BofA sees improved travel demand amid,a more resilient backdrop for leisure travel in 2025, and "relatively de-risked" earnings as factors behind the upgrade.

Last week, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage of the company with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $67 price target, Fly.com reported. According to the firm, the company's strategic change to target higher credit score customers has paid off, with increments seen in owner growth and potentially lower default rates. It added that a return to growth could help the stock and estimates.

For its next quarter, Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $1.63 on revenues of $957.27 million. The company posted $1.57 in EPS in the third quarter, beating consensus estimates of $1.47 by 6.94%, according to Stocktwits data.

Travel + Leisure is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 19 before the market opens.

Orlando-based Travel + Leisure operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands with over 19,000 dedicated associates around the globe.

Travel + Leisure stock is up 7.6% year-to-date.

