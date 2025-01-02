Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Explosion Unrelated To EV Truck's Battery: Retail’s Unconvinced

On Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Explosion Unrelated To EV Truck's Battery: Retail’s Unconvinced
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 7:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 7:51 PM IST

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose in pre-market trading on Thursday, kicking off 2025 on a positive note after CEO Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday was unrelated to the EV truck’s battery.

According to Musk, the telemetry data from the affected Cybertruck indicated the explosion had nothing to do with the battery or other vehicle parts.

Instead, it was due to “fireworks and/or bombs,” according to the Tesla CEO, who thinks it is “likely to be an act of terrorism.”

The Tesla Cybertruck that exploded was rented from Turo, a car rental company based in San Francisco.

“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” Musk said in a post on X.

The explosion was contained, and the driver was killed in the aftermath.

Retail sentiment surrounding Tesla on Stocktwits remained in the neutral’ (52/100) territory at the time of writing, albeit with a higher score.

TSLA retail sentiment TSLA sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks Tesla will become a “household name” worldwide, just like Netflix.

Another user thinks the market has already priced in the possibility of Tesla missing the delivery estimates. Any positive surprise in this regard would result in a “Santa rally,” the user said.

One user quipped that exploding Cybertrucks—which were self-contained in this instance—could actually prove to be a good advertisement for the EV truck’s strength.

Meanwhile, UBS expects Tesla to report 510,000 deliveries in the December 2024 quarter, according to TheFly.

Strong deliveries in the crucial China market could help Tesla surpass the 500,000 quarterly deliveries mark, which at one point seemed a little further out of its reach.

The Musk-led automaker is scheduled to release its delivery numbers later today.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Tesla Stock Drops Below $400 Following Q4 Deliveries, Production Misses: Retail Turns Negative

Tesla Stock Drops Below $400 Following Q4 Deliveries, Production Misses: Retail Turns Negative

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

BP, Kosmos Energy Stocks In Spotlight After First Gas Flow From GTA Phase 1 Project: Retail Turns Bullish

BP, Kosmos Energy Stocks In Spotlight After First Gas Flow From GTA Phase 1 Project: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Tesla Stock Drops Below $400 Following Q4 Deliveries, Production Misses: Retail Turns Negative

Tesla Stock Drops Below $400 Following Q4 Deliveries, Production Misses: Retail Turns Negative

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families dmn

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon