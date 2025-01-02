Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Explosion Unrelated To EV Truck's Battery: Retail’s Unconvinced

On Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose in pre-market trading on Thursday, kicking off 2025 on a positive note after CEO Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday was unrelated to the EV truck’s battery.

According to Musk, the telemetry data from the affected Cybertruck indicated the explosion had nothing to do with the battery or other vehicle parts.

Instead, it was due to “fireworks and/or bombs,” according to the Tesla CEO, who thinks it is “likely to be an act of terrorism.”

The Tesla Cybertruck that exploded was rented from Turo, a car rental company based in San Francisco.

“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” Musk said in a post on X.

The explosion was contained, and the driver was killed in the aftermath.

Retail sentiment surrounding Tesla on Stocktwits remained in the neutral’ (52/100) territory at the time of writing, albeit with a higher score.

TSLA sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks Tesla will become a “household name” worldwide, just like Netflix.

Another user thinks the market has already priced in the possibility of Tesla missing the delivery estimates. Any positive surprise in this regard would result in a “Santa rally,” the user said.

One user quipped that exploding Cybertrucks—which were self-contained in this instance—could actually prove to be a good advertisement for the EV truck’s strength.

Meanwhile, UBS expects Tesla to report 510,000 deliveries in the December 2024 quarter, according to TheFly.

Strong deliveries in the crucial China market could help Tesla surpass the 500,000 quarterly deliveries mark, which at one point seemed a little further out of its reach.

The Musk-led automaker is scheduled to release its delivery numbers later today.

