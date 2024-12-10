Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

He also emphasized that Tesla’s total addressable market could broaden significantly, particularly as the company explores areas like AV technology and renewable energy solutions.

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Shares of Tesla, Inc. rose more than 2% on Tuesday, hitting the $400 mark for the second time in two days and setting them on course for a fifth consecutive session of gains.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas boosted his price target on Tesla to $400 from $310 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating and reiterating the stock as the brokerage’s top pick. 

Jonas attributed the price increase to investor optimism about Tesla’s role in AI, renewable energy, robotics, and other technological areas, especially given CEO Elon Musk’s growing political influence.

“Elon Musk’s entry into the political sphere has expanded investor thinking around Tesla’s fundamental outlook – TSLA shares have since responded by rallying beyond our prior $310 price target,” Jonas said.

He also emphasized that Tesla’s total addressable market (TAM) could broaden significantly, particularly as the company explores areas like autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and renewable energy solutions. 

Jonas valued Tesla Mobility, its autonomous rideshare venture, at over $66 per share under his revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) model, although he doesn’t forecast mass deployment until after 2030.

“It is indeed difficult to quantify whether, and how, Tesla could be affected by Elon Musk’s relationship with the Trump administration. And there may be a number of risks (management time, distraction, potential conflicts of interest, etc),” he added.

On the regulatory front, Jonas highlighted that U.S. states and metro areas would likely retain the most significant influence over AV deployment, even as federal policies evolve.

Adding to the optimism, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard also raised his price target for Tesla to $365 from $255, citing increased bullishness surrounding Tesla’s Robotaxi and self-driving opportunities. 

While maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating due to valuation concerns, Sheppard noted that recent updates to Tesla’s autonomous software and plans for expanded Robotaxi deployment could position the company to benefit from a federal self-driving vehicle framework if implemented.

Cantor’s note mentioned positive feedback on Tesla’s latest full self-driving updates, including features like reverse driving and auto-parking, signaling closer progress toward the Robotaxi program. 

The brokerage also increased its forecast for Robotaxi fleet sizes in 2027 and 2028 to 115,000 from 15,000 and to 300,000 from 10,000, respectively.

TSLA sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket.png TSLA sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket as of 11:20 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago as investors reacted to the price target hikes and recent progress. 

Tesla shares have gained over 60% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Recent Stories

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon