Tesla Stock Drops Below $400 Following Q4 Deliveries, Production Misses: Retail Turns Negative

The vehicle-wise breakup showed Model 3/Y sales at 471,930 units and other vehicles at 23,640 units.

Tesla Stock Drops Below $400 Following Q4 Deliveries, Production Misses: Retail Turns Negative
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 8:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 8:26 PM IST

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, Inc. ($TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries that trailed the consensus estimate and production declined from the prior-year periods.

Fourth-quarter deliveries were 495,570 units, compared to the consensus estimate of 506,763 units, according to data shared by prominent Tesla forecaster TroyTeslike on X.

In a note released last week, UBS analyst Joseph Spak said that buy-side estimates ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 units. 

TroyTeslike’s estimates were for 501,000 deliveries.

Nevertheless, Tesla’s fourth-quarter performance marked year-over-year (YoY) and quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increases of 2.17% and 7.06%, respectively.

The vehicle-wise breakup showed Model 3/Y sales at 471,930 units and other vehicles at 23,640 units. The latter included high-end Model S and X vehicles as well as Cybertrucks.

Among its Chinese rivals, BYD Co. Ltd. ($BYDDY) ($BYDDF) reported fourth-quarter battery EV sales of 595,413 units.  

Nio, Inc. ($NIO O) said its fourth-quarter sales climbed 45.2% YoY to 72,689 EVs and XPeng, Inc.’s ($XPEV) quarterly sales rose 52% to 91.507 units, exceeding the higher end of the guidance. 

Tesla reported overall fourth-quarter production of 459,000 units compared to TroyTeslike’s 460,705 estimate. This compares to the year-ago and previous quarter numbers of 494,989 and 469,796 units, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see the delivery release as a non-event for Tesla stock, given the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven narrative surrounding it. 

The company’s full self-driving is expected to graduate to “unsupervised” status this year, potentially widening its adoption and bringing in a high-margin recurring revenue stream.

Tesla has other businesses that contribute to the sum-of-the-moving parts, with its energy a solid contributor. The company’s Optimus humanoid robot in the works is expected to contribute significantly to the top line when it begins commercialization. 

The next major stock-moving catalyst is the company’s quarterly results. The Elon Musk-led company has scheduled its fourth-quarter earnings for Jan. 29, 2025. 

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 and revenue of $27.37 billion.

tsla-sentiment.png TSLA sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025, premarket as of 9:26 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Tesla stock turned 'bearish’ (53/100) from 'neutral' a day ago, with message volume at ‘normal’ levels.

Tesla stock ended 2024 up 62.5%, thanks to the back-end loaded gains achieved after Donald Trump’s reelection.

In pre-market trading, the stock was down 4.03% at $387.67 as of 9:26 a.m. ET. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

BP, Kosmos Energy Stocks In Spotlight After First Gas Flow From GTA Phase 1 Project: Retail Turns Bullish

BP, Kosmos Energy Stocks In Spotlight After First Gas Flow From GTA Phase 1 Project: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Explosion Unrelated To EV Truck's Battery: Retail’s Unconvinced

Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Explosion Unrelated To EV Truck's Battery: Retail’s Unconvinced

Recent Stories

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Aeva Technologies Stock Jumps On Expanding Collaboration With Daimler Truck’s Subsidiary Torc, But Retail’s Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

Nvidia Stock Climbs On BofA’s Bullish Outlook Ahead Of CES Keynote: Retail Remains Cautious

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families dmn

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

BP, Kosmos Energy Stocks In Spotlight After First Gas Flow From GTA Phase 1 Project: Retail Turns Bullish

BP, Kosmos Energy Stocks In Spotlight After First Gas Flow From GTA Phase 1 Project: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon