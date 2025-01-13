Tesla's Retail Army Stays Guarded Despite Morgan Stanley's Bullish 2025 Outlook As Shares Slip Further

The brokerage raised its price target for Tesla to $430 from $400 — implying more than a 9% upside from the last close.

Tesla's Retail Army Stays Guarded Despite Morgan Stanley's Bullish 2025 Outlook As Shares Slip Further
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 8:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 8:03 PM IST

Tesla, Inc. shares fell 3% in premarket trading Monday, extending Friday’s losses amid a broader tech selloff. 

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Tesla to $430 from $400 — implying more than a 9% upside from the last close — while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly.

The analyst cited the company’s leadership in emerging fields like embodied AI and autonomous rideshare technology.

The brokerage said its revised bull case of $800 underscores Tesla’s potential to capitalize on its competitive advantage in AI and advanced mobility, positioning it as a “Top Pick” for 2025. 

Morgan Stanley reportedly said it sees scope for 2025 as "a year where the market's appreciation for Tesla's unique combination of skills can be further reflected in the multiple."

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits, where Tesla boasts nearly a million followers, remained ‘neutral’ heading into the fresh trading week. 

TSLA sentiment meter Jan 13 premarket.png TSLA sentiment meter Jan 13 premarket as of 9 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Many retail investors expressed caution, with one predicting a slide below $350 — levels last seen in early December.

One chart-watcher pointed out that Tesla’s stock is approaching a key support zone near $394, marked by the convergence of its nine- and 21-day exponential moving averages.

Last week, Axios reported that Tesla’s regulatory credit sales could face challenges under President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, which some analysts have pointed out earlier. 

Regulatory credits have been a significant revenue stream for Tesla, and any policy shifts could weigh on its bottom line.

In a note last week, Morgan Stanley noted that Tesla's share of the U.S. battery EV market in December declined to 42.3% versus 49.0% a year earlier.

Conversely, some optimists have pointed to Elon Musk’s prominent role in Trump’s administration as a potential regulatory advantage. 

Easing restrictions on autonomous driving, a cornerstone of Tesla’s future robotaxi plans, could mitigate near-term concerns.

Tesla shares have surged over 71% in the past 12 months, reflecting confidence in its long-term prospects despite current headwinds.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Eye NII Figure, Analysts Sound Optimism Ahead Of Quarterly Report

Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Eye NII Figure, Analysts Sound Optimism Ahead Of Quarterly Report

Recent Stories

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

football Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star hrd

Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star

PHOTOS Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look RBA

PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon