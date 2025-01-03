SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

SuperCom will leverage its public safety technologies to enhance monitoring capabilities.

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 8:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Shares of SuperCom (SPCB) shot up in pre-market trading on Friday after the company bagged two government contracts. SPCB share price was up by over 25% at the time of writing.

The IT solutions provider beat incumbents to win the contracts from agencies in Kentucky. As a part of the deal, SuperCom will leverage its public safety technologies to enhance monitoring capabilities.

The company will deploy its technology to enhance monitoring capabilities and offer tailored solutions as part of the contract. The company had earlier deployed its PureProtect domestic violence monitoring solution in the region.

SuperCom has also secured a five-year contract with the Israeli Prison Service for electronic monitoring, with the possibility of a nine-year extension.

“We are thrilled to deepen our engagement in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a region where SuperCom has already established roots,” said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

“These new wins reflect not only our competitive edge in technology but also the trust we've built through our prior achievements in the state, including the deployment of our PureProtect domestic violence monitoring solutions,” he added.

Reacting to the news, SuperCom’s stock emerged as one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100), with message volume in the ‘extremely high’ (94/100) territory.

SPCB retail sentiment SPCB sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 9:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user was enthusiastic about future prospects citing preliminary results of SPCB.

Another user expressed optimism about SPCB, calling it a “high growth homeland security company.”

SPCB stock price has surged by over 124% over the past month, and a little over 106% in the past six months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Apple, HP Stocks Diverge In Premarket After Analyst Nudges Up Price Targets But Expresses Wariness Over Valuation: Retail Mood Toward Tech Giant Lifts

Apple, HP Stocks Diverge In Premarket After Analyst Nudges Up Price Targets But Expresses Wariness Over Valuation: Retail Mood Toward Tech Giant Lifts

E-Home Household's Stock Rallies Sparking Retail Chatter

E-Home Household's Stock Rallies Sparking Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka celebrates her 17th birthday abroad with family NTI

PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka celebrates her 17th birthday abroad with family

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India dmn

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon