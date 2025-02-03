Stocktwits Poll: Retail Sees 30% Or More Gains For Uber Stock In 2025 — But Chart Signals Key Hurdle Ahead

More than 72% of the respondents believe Uber stock will gain 30% or more in 2025. Nineteen percent of the respondents expect the stock to rise but see the gains capped below 30%.

Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 11:31 PM IST

Shares of ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies (UBER) have gained over 8% since the beginning of 2025, but retail investors on Stocktwits believe more gains will be in store for the rest of the year.

According to a poll by Stocktwits, more than 72% of the respondents believe Uber stock will gain 30% or more in 2025. Nineteen percent of the respondents believe the stock will rise, but the gains will be capped below 30%.

Only 6% of the poll participants believe the stock will remain flat, while 3% expect losses. 

Source: Stocktwits

Uber is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday. Wall Street expects the firm to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.5 on revenue of $11.79 billion.

Despite the positive outlook by retail investors, Uber’s chart patterns do not look too encouraging.

Uber’s stock closed near the $60 mark at the end of December 2024. For the shares to gain 30% in 2025, they must hit the $78 mark—a level significantly above its 200-day simple moving average.

However, since the beginning of December 2024, the stock has never traded above its 200-day simple moving average.

Source: Trading View

 

Recently, Bank of America analyst Justin Post lowered the firm's price target on Uber to $93 from $96 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. According to The Fly, the analyst believes Uber’s current valuation "seems to reflect a big autonomous vehicle (AV) overhang.”

Meanwhile, Piper Sandler lowered the firm's price target on Uber to $82 from $98 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

On Stocktwits, most comments by retail investors reflect a positive take on the stock.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

