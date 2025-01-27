Stocktwits Poll: Nearly 50% of Retailers Expect AST SpaceMobile Stock to Close January In $19-$27 Range

AST SpaceMobile expects its service to offer all end users cost-effective, high-speed broadband services with global coverage.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) has a huge following on Stocktwits, and after the communication equipment company’s recent note offering, a larger share of retail investors see a $19 floor for the stock.

A Stocktwits poll sought views regarding the likely level at which AST Space Mobile stock will end in January, following the recent convertible note offering priced at $26.99 per share.

The results of the ongoing poll, which has collected responses from 2,000 respondents and is scheduled to end in four days, showed that 49% expect the stock to close in the $19-$27 price range at January end.

Twenty percent bet on a “below $19” close and an equal proportion eye a $27-$45 range, while only 10% see the stock rallying above $45.

ASTS-poll.png

AST SpaceMobile, along with its global partners, is building a space-based cellular broadband network that smartphones can access. The company expects its service to offer all end users cost-effective, high-speed broadband services with global coverage.

The stock was a high-flier in 2024, advancing 250%, but it has shed 3.6% since. It ended Friday’s session up 2.78% at $20.35.

Dilution fears stemming from the recent convertible note offering are partly responsible for the stock’s recent weakness. 

The company is up against Elon Musk’s SpaceX unit Starlink, which has a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) to provide cellular services in areas without ground-based coverage.

Earlier this month, AST SpaceMobile announced an agreement for long-term access to up to 45 MHz of lower mid-band spectrum in the U.S. for direct-to-device satellite applications.

A stock watcher on the Stocktwits platform said he would start watching for a potential bottoming. 

Another harbored hopes that the market would credit the stock following the company’s upcoming earnings report. However, they hoped that no further dilution would occur.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

See Also: Spotify Inks Multi-Year Agreements Including Direct Licensing Deal With Universal Music Group: Retail Relishes Development

