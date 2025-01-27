Stocktwits Poll: Nearly 50% of Retailers Expect AST SpaceMobile Stock to Close January In $19-$27 Range

AST SpaceMobile expects its service to offer all end users cost-effective, high-speed broadband services with global coverage.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) has a huge following on Stocktwits, and after the communication equipment company’s recent note offering, a larger share of retail investors see a $19 floor for the stock.

A Stocktwits poll sought views regarding the likely level at which AST Space Mobile stock will end in January, following the recent convertible note offering priced at $26.99 per share.

The results of the ongoing poll, which has collected responses from 2,000 respondents and is scheduled to end in four days, showed that 49% expect the stock to close in the $19-$27 price range at January end.

Twenty percent bet on a “below $19” close and an equal proportion eye a $27-$45 range, while only 10% see the stock rallying above $45.

AST SpaceMobile, along with its global partners, is building a space-based cellular broadband network that smartphones can access. The company expects its service to offer all end users cost-effective, high-speed broadband services with global coverage.

The stock was a high-flier in 2024, advancing 250%, but it has shed 3.6% since. It ended Friday’s session up 2.78% at $20.35.

Dilution fears stemming from the recent convertible note offering are partly responsible for the stock’s recent weakness.

The company is up against Elon Musk’s SpaceX unit Starlink, which has a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) to provide cellular services in areas without ground-based coverage.

Earlier this month, AST SpaceMobile announced an agreement for long-term access to up to 45 MHz of lower mid-band spectrum in the U.S. for direct-to-device satellite applications.

A stock watcher on the Stocktwits platform said he would start watching for a potential bottoming.

Another harbored hopes that the market would credit the stock following the company’s upcoming earnings report. However, they hoped that no further dilution would occur.

