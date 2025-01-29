STMicroelectronics Stock In Focus As It Signs 15-Year Renewable Energy Deal With TotalEnergies: Retail Sentiment Soars

The power purchase agreement (PPA) between the two companies represents an overall volume of 1.5 Terawatt hours (TWh).

STMicroelectronics Stock In Focus As It Signs 15-Year Renewable Energy Deal With TotalEnergies: Retail Sentiment Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 29, 2025, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 7:41 PM IST

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (STM) were in focus in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the semiconductor manufacturer entered into a 15-year renewable energy deal with France-based TotalEnergies (TTE).

The power purchase agreement (PPA) between the two companies represents an overall volume of 1.5 Terawatt hours (TWh).

TotalEnergies’ two recently constructed solar and wind farms of 75-megawatt capacity will be used to power STMicroelectronics’ operations in France.

The company also noted that it already has such PPAs for its facilities in Italy and Malaysia.

“This first PPA in France marks yet another important step towards ST’s goal of becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2027, including the sourcing of 100% renewable energy by 2027,” said Geoff West, EVP and Chief Procurement Officer at STMicroelectronics.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the STMicroelectronics stock surged on Wednesday, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100) territory, which is a one-year high.

STM retail sentiment.jpg STM sentiment and message volume January 29, 2025, as of 8:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Message volume picked up as well, hovering in the ‘extremely high’ zone at the time of writing.

One user expressed a bullish outlook on the STM stock, noting that its valuations look “cheap.”

Earlier last week, analysts at Barclays downgraded the STM stock to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ over concerns that U.S. export restrictions could split the global semiconductor industry in two, according to TheFly.

The brokerage observed that STM needs to grow in China to meet its medium-term targets.

STM’s stock price has declined nearly 27% over the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse, with a fall of over 45%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

MicroStrategy Stock Rises Pre-Market As Mizuho Initiates Coverage With 'Outperform' Rating: Retail Remains Unsure

MicroStrategy Stock Rises Pre-Market As Mizuho Initiates Coverage With 'Outperform' Rating: Retail Remains Unsure

ASML Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers CEO’s Outlook On AI

ASML Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers CEO’s Outlook On AI

Recent Stories

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end

Hurry! Jio's 500GB data plan discontinued in 2 days- Recharge now to avail it NTI

Hurry! Jio's 500GB data plan will be discontinued in 2 days– Recharge now to avail it

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon