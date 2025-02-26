STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, said Italian officials believe Jean-Marc Chery has failed to navigate the company through mounting industry challenges.

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

NYSE-listed STMicroelectronics NV (STM) shares slipped over 2% in morning trade on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the Italian government is seeking to replace CEO Jean-Marc Chery due to what officials describe as "insufficient" performance.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg said Italian officials believe Chery has failed to navigate the company through mounting industry challenges. 

The discussions add pressure at a critical time for STMicro, whose shares have significantly underperformed semiconductor peers in recent years.

STMicro’s stock has declined more than 40% over the past year, in sharp contrast to peers Broadcom (AVGO) and Texas Instruments (TXN), which have gained 60% and nearly 20%, respectively. 

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index managed a modest 1.5% gain over the same period.

Italy and France, which jointly hold a 27.8% stake in STMicro through their respective governments, view the company as a strategic asset. 

While Italian officials are pushing for a leadership change, they recognize they may lack the authority to unilaterally replace Chery, Bloomberg reported. The decision is expected to be a point of negotiation between Rome and Paris.

Chery was re-elected for a three-year term in May 2023, adding complexity to any potential leadership transition. 

Neither the Italian Treasury nor STMicroelectronics has commented on the matter.

Screenshot 2025-02-26 102303.png STMicro Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.26 as of 10:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STM’s stock shifted from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ following the news, with increased chatter among investors.

One user compared STMicro's situation to Intel Corp. (INTC), cautioning that adverse developments are piling up for the company.

STMicro, which supplies chips to major clients such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc., has struggled amid declining demand for automotive and industrial semiconductors.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

Recent Stories

Football Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnolds weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star? HRD

Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnold's weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star?

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in Englands must-win match (WATCH)

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in England's must-win match (WATCH)

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut drama 'The Eye' to have its India Premiere at Wench Film Festival ddr

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut 'The Eye' to premiere in India at Wench Film Festival

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon