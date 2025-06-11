The $110 price target represents a 27% upside to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Stifel on Wednesday initiated coverage of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies (UBER) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $110 price target.

According to TheFly, the investment bank said that it "increasingly" views Uber as "a super app with multiple reasons to utilize the product," including getting from point A to point B, ordering dinner, and having groceries delivered, with "some ads seen along the way."

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley said Uber faces “minimal risk” from robotaxis over the near-to-medium term, according to a CNBC report. However, long-term risk from autonomous vehicles is unclear, he added.

The firm expressed optimism that Uber will be able to meet or exceed the three-year financial targets outlined in February 2024, adding that Uber will ultimately be successful in the Delivery segment.

The firm also views Uber's low advertising penetration as an opportunity.

For the first quarter of 2025, Uber reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50, as per Koyfin. Revenue rose 14% year-on-year (YoY) to $11.53 billion, narrowly missing the $11.6 billion estimate.

Gross bookings increased 14% in the quarter to $42.82 billion, led by substantial gains in the delivery and mobility segments.

For the second quarter (Q2), Uber projects gross bookings between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion, representing 16% to 20% YoY growth on constant currency terms.

In early 2024, Uber said it expects to deliver a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in gross bookings in the mid-to-high teens over the next three years.

It also projected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) CAGR between the high 30s and 40%, with 90% or more annual free cash flow conversion in the period.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Uber remained unmoved within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, 45 of 54 analysts covering Uber rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while nine have a ‘Hold’ rating. The stock has an average price target of $96.65.

UBER stock is up by about 38% this year and by 25% over the past 12 months.

