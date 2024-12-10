Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

The five-year cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will be incrementally funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate for the design, development, and testing of prototype software and hardware for mission-critical technologies.

Space infrastructure technology player Redwire Corp’s (RDW) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday morning after the firm disclosed it received a $45.47 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The five-year cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will be incrementally funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate for the design, development, and testing of prototype software and hardware for mission-critical technologies.

“The contract will support the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate’s efforts to equip the joint warfighter with a spectrum of agile, effective, resilient, and affordable space mission capabilities,” the firm said.

As part of the contract, Redwire will research and develop novel and emerging spacecraft technologies to include large deployable structures, thermal management capabilities, payload accommodations, and improved analysis and testing methods for in-space and terrestrial national security applications.

The company’s Albuquerque team, which specializes in mechanical, structural, and thermal technologies for satellite and space launch applications, will perform the contracted work.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, accompanied by high retail chatter.

Redwire’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:03 a.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail investors on Stocktwits took note of the new contract win.

Redwire recently expanded its European operations, opening a regional office in Warsaw, Poland. The company believes this will help create new opportunities for the country to participate in European, U.S., and global space programs.

The office will provide specification, design, and assembly, integration, and testing (AI&T) support for the company’s International Berthing and Docking Mechanism (IBDM).

Meanwhile, shares of Redwire have gained a whopping 313% since the beginning of the year, significantly outperforming the benchmark U.S. indices.

