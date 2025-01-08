SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

oundHound AI said it plans to launch its voice commerce ecosystem in collaboration with automakers and restaurant partners in 2025.

SoundHound AI, Inc. ($SOUN) stock is on a three-day losing streak, with the sell-off intensifying after the voice and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider unveiled its much-awaited first-ever commerce platform at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

The down move could be a “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event,” given the stock has run up sharply in anticipation of the catalyst.

SoundHound AI stock was in a broad consolidation phase for much of 2024 and broke out of the range in late November after the U.S. presidential election. Apart from optimism over the incoming administration's AI-friendly policy proposals, the company also benefited from a couple of customer wins.

The stock ended 2024 with a gain of 836%, reaching an all-time high of $24.98 on Dec. 26.

SOUN 1-Year Chart Courtesy of TradingView

The new platform unveiled on Tuesday allows drivers and passengers to order takeout for pick-up directly from the car’s infotainment system. The company also said it is in talks with well-known automotive manufacturers to pilot the ordering channel, which delivers voice transactions and next-level convenience to the digital cockpit.

It plans to launch its voice commerce ecosystem in collaboration with automakers and restaurant partners in 2025.

Also, the Lucid Assistant announced by high-end electric vehicle company Lucid Group, Inc. ($LCID) last week is powered by SoundHound Chat AI.

SOUN sentiment and message volume January 8, 2025, as of 12 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward SoundHound AI stock has soured, with the sentiment meter on Stocktwits reading 33/100, suggesting a ‘bearish’ mood. This marked a deterioration from the ‘neutral’ sentiment that prevailed a day ago. Message volume stayed ‘high.’

A SoundHound AI stock watcher on the platform said they are waiting for further downside to re-enter the stock.

Another called the stock “overhyped,” undeserving of the current trimmed valuation.

At last check, the stock was down 16.68% to $14.98.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos