SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

oundHound AI said it plans to launch its voice commerce ecosystem in collaboration with automakers and restaurant partners in 2025.

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

SoundHound AI, Inc. ($SOUN) stock is on a three-day losing streak, with the sell-off intensifying after the voice and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider unveiled its much-awaited first-ever commerce platform at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. 

The down move could be a “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event,” given the stock has run up sharply in anticipation of the catalyst.

SoundHound AI stock was in a broad consolidation phase for much of 2024 and broke out of the range in late November after the U.S. presidential election. Apart from optimism over the incoming administration's AI-friendly policy proposals, the company also benefited from a couple of customer wins. 

The stock ended 2024 with a gain of 836%, reaching an all-time high of $24.98 on Dec. 26.

SOUN_tv.png SOUN 1-Year Chart Courtesy of TradingView

The new platform unveiled on Tuesday allows drivers and passengers to order takeout for pick-up directly from the car’s infotainment system. The company also said it is in talks with well-known automotive manufacturers to pilot the ordering channel, which delivers voice transactions and next-level convenience to the digital cockpit. 

It plans to launch its voice commerce ecosystem in collaboration with automakers and restaurant partners in 2025.

Also, the Lucid Assistant announced by high-end electric vehicle company Lucid Group, Inc. ($LCID) last week is powered by SoundHound Chat AI. 

soun-sentiment.png SOUN sentiment and message volume January 8, 2025, as of 12 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward SoundHound AI stock has soured, with the sentiment meter on Stocktwits reading 33/100, suggesting a ‘bearish’ mood. This marked a deterioration from the ‘neutral’ sentiment that prevailed a day ago. Message volume stayed ‘high.’

A SoundHound AI stock watcher on the platform said they are waiting for further downside to re-enter the stock.

Another called the stock “overhyped,” undeserving of the current trimmed valuation.

At last check, the stock was down 16.68% to $14.98.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

Tesla May Reap Over $1B In EU Emission Fees From Rivals, But Retail Sentiment Wavers After Stock's Rally Cools

Tesla May Reap Over $1B In EU Emission Fees From Rivals, But Retail Sentiment Wavers After Stock's Rally Cools

Recent Stories

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

Tesla May Reap Over $1B In EU Emission Fees From Rivals, But Retail Sentiment Wavers After Stock's Rally Cools

Tesla May Reap Over $1B In EU Emission Fees From Rivals, But Retail Sentiment Wavers After Stock's Rally Cools

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon