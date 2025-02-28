Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Siyata announced the merger with privately held Core Gaming Inc. in a deal valued at $160 million. Core Gaming will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siyata, and its CEO, Aitan Zacharin, will lead the newly merged entity.

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares tumbled more than 28% in Thursday’s regular trade and continued to slide in after-market hours as retail investors digested the news of its merger with Core Gaming.

Since the merger announcement on Wednesday, Siyata’s stock has lost more than half its value, with over a 57% decline in value. Its market capitalization has shrunk to $3.9 million.

The stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.82 before closing at an all-time low of $2.98 on Thursday.

Siyata announced the merger with privately held Core Gaming Inc., valued at $160 million. Core Gaming will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siyata, and its CEO, Aitan Zacharin, will lead the newly merged entity.

According to a release by Siyata, Core Gaming generated $80 million in revenue in 2024. It has published over 2,000 mobile games and has over 40 million monthly active users (MAU).

Siyata is a Montreal-headquartered company that develops push-to-talk cellular devices, rugged handsets, and in-vehicle devices aimed at enterprises and first responders.

The reverse merger will give Siyata shareholders a right to a stock dividend within six months of the approval, giving them a 10% stake in the combined entity.

“The timing of this transaction is significant given the positive outlook for Core Gaming's business. Core Gaming operates in the fast-growing mobile gaming industry, and we believe is well-positioned for rapid growth in the near term,” said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata.

Reacting to the stock drop, one user on Stocktwits thinks it is “just ridiculous.”

Another user tried to counter the criticism that the company is facing, pointing to a recent partnership with T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

https://stocktwits.com/kersh1116/message/606128314

Siyata’s stock has lost most of its value in the past year, falling by 99.53%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Recent Stories

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more RBA

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world RBA

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world

Shrek 5: Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out RBA

'Shrek 5': Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon