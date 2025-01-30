Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

CFO Tom Barry said the company expects to generate free cash flow of $1.15 billion in 2025 and achieve an additional $200 million in run-rate savings exiting the year.

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

New York-based broadcasting company Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) reported forecast-beating fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results and issued an in-line guidance for 2025, sending its stock higher on Thursday. 

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 compared to the year-ago quarter’s $0.67 and the consensus of $0.71, according to Yahoo Finance. 

Revenue fell 4% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.19 billion versus the $2.17 billion consensus estimate.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4% to $688 million, with declines in subscriber revenue partially offset by the benefits from lower costs.  EBITDA margin remained stable at 31%.

Sirius CEO Jennifer Witz said, “By prioritizing our core in-car subscription business, leveraging our streaming capabilities, and growing our leadership in ad-supported audio, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value.”

CFO Tom Barry said the company expects to generate free cash flow of $1.15 billion in 2025 and achieve an additional $200 million in run-rate savings exiting the year. 

Sirius XM’s namesake audio entertainment business had 33 million subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter. Its self-pay subscribers climbed 18,000 during the quarter to 149,000 but paid promotional subscribers fell by 79,000. 

Self-pay subscribers for Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium services fell by 101,000 in the fourth quarter, ending the year at 5.8 million. 

Sirius XM guided full-year revenue to $8.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA to $2.6 billion and free cash flow to $1.15 billion. Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $8.55 billion.

Retail investors on Stocktwits jumped on the bullish bandwagon following the earnings release.

A stock watcher lauded the company’s results, adding that the stock is trading at a “great price.

Another said they bought some shares at $21.50, primarily relying on Warren Buffett’s interest in the stock. The Oracle of Omaha has been accumulating the stock for a while.

Sirius XM stock traded up 5.36% to $23.01 by late morning trading. The stock has lost over 4% in January after slumping 57% in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

International Paper Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings Miss, Company Explores Strategic Options For Cellulose Fiber Business

International Paper Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings Miss, Company Explores Strategic Options For Cellulose Fiber Business

Recent Stories

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

I want him to enjoy the game: Harbhajan Singhs advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return HRD

‘I want him to enjoy the game’: Harbhajan Singh’s advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon