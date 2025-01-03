SEALSQ Stock Skyrockets On Introduction Of Satellite-As-A-Service Model: Retail Sounds Optimistic

SEALSQ is focusing on allowing users to access cutting-edge satellite infrastructure.

First Published Jan 3, 2025, 12:26 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 12:26 AM IST

Shares of SEALSQ (LAES) skyrocketed over 35% on Thursday after the company announced plans to launch its satellite-as-a-service model in partnership with WISeSat.

SEALSQ will launch its satellite constellation that will enable its clients to perform machine-to-machine transactions via space.

The company focuses on allowing users to access cutting-edge satellite infrastructure without maintaining complex hardware, similar to how companies like Amazon offer servers virtually to their clients via Amazon Web Services.

“By offering secure IoT data transmission, real-time M2M automation, and geospatial analytics, this initiative delivers flexible, scalable solutions to a variety of end users in sectors such as logistics, precision agriculture, and critical infrastructure,” the firm said in its announcement.

It added that companies interested in using this satellite constellation could participate by investing at least $500,000—this, it says, covers the cost of one satellite and its launch.

SEALSQ plans to expand capacity through frequent satellite launches. However, it did not specify how many launches it aims for.

Reacting to this development, retail investors on Stocktwits expressed optimism about SEALSQ stock price’s potential.

Some users mocked bears as the shares continued to rise.

SEALSQ stock price is up by more than 1,600% in the last month. Over the past year, it has gained nearly 590%.

