Sealsq Stock Rises After Disclosing Debt-Free Balance Sheet, Expansion Plans – But Retail Remains Skeptical

Sealsq reported that its cash reserves peaked above $90 million in January 2025 and said it expects revenue gains from its $5 million investment in research and development over the past year to materialize in early 2026.

Sealsq (LAES) shares gained around 2% morning trade on Tuesday, breaking their four-day losing streak, after the company announcing that it is debt-free and “well positioned” for international expansion.

The statement came as part of a shareholder letter announcing its earnings release on March 21.

Sealsq, a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding (WKEY), disclosed that it has eliminated all convertible debt and warrants.

The company also revealed it has $93 million in potential sales opportunities through 2028, with over 40 of those tied to its TPM quantum-resistant technology.

The company said the growing adoption of such security solutions will be central to its long-term strategy.

The company also reaffirmed its plan to roll out its SEAL Quantum-as-a-Service platform in 2025.

SEALSQ said it is “well-positioned” to expand its international footprint, secure additional key partnerships, scale production capacity, develop post-quantum ASICs, and strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Sealsq retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 10:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Sealsq’s stock remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

However, some users on the platform celebrated the company’s bullish, forward-looking outlook.

The company was recently in the news for collaborating with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch a constellation of satellites that will provide secure IoT connectivity. According to the company, the satellites will use post-quantum cryptography to secure communication technologies.

The first satellite was successfully launched on Jan. 14, with six more planned for later this year.

Despite a steep 66% decline in 2025, the stock remains up 12% over the past year.

