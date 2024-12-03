Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank reported a 5.5% rise in net interest income (NII) to C$4.92 billion (US$3.51 billion) while non-interest income witnessed a minor drop to C$3.6 billion.

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

NYSE-listed shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) fell over 1% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the Canadian lender reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

Scotiabank reported a 5.5% rise in net interest income (NII) to C$4.92 billion (US$3.51 billion), while non-interest income witnessed a minor drop to C$3.6 billion. Total revenue rose 3% YoY to C$8.53 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to C$1.57 compared to C$1.23 in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 25% YoY to C$1.52 billion during the quarter.

Asset quality deteriorated, with net impaired loans rising 22% YoY to C$4.685 billion during the quarter. Allowance for credit losses rose marginally to C$6.736 billion. Gross impaired loans as a percentage of loans and acceptances rose to 0.88% compared to 0.74% in the same quarter a year ago.

Net impaired loans as a percentage of loans and acceptances rose to 0.61% compared to 0.50%.

CEO Scott Thomson said 2024 was a foundational year for Scotiabank as it launched and made early progress against its new strategy.

"While I am encouraged by our strategic progress to date, there is significant work ahead as we focus on client primacy initiatives to drive enhanced profitability across our businesses. I am confident that we are on track to achieve the targets we laid out at our Investor Day for 2025,” he said.

The bank announced a dividend of C$1.06 per share.

Following the report, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory (24/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, hitting a one-year low. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

BNS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:35 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits BNS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:35 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

One user believes the stock could dip below the $55 mark on Tuesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate: 1 Canadian Dollar = 0.71 U.S. Dollar<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Recent Stories

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor faces backlash over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post shk

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor under fire over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon