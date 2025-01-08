Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Sana Biotechnology Inc.'s stock soared over 200% on Wednesday, on track to mark its best day on record, amid trading volumes spiking to 54 times the daily average. 

The surge followed highly positive analyst reactions to initial data from a groundbreaking type 1 diabetes trial using Sana's experimental cell therapy.

The results, unveiled late Tuesday, came from a first-in-human, investigator-led study conducted in collaboration with Uppsala University Hospital. 

The trial evaluated UP421, an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy engineered with Sana's hypoimmune technology. Notably, the patient did not require immunosuppression for the therapy. 

Four weeks after transplantation, the study showed the survival and function of transplanted pancreatic beta cells, evidenced by circulating C-peptide levels, which indicate insulin production. 

Additionally, a mixed meal tolerance test confirmed insulin secretion in response to food, while MRI scans indicated sustained cell graft survival. Importantly, no safety concerns were identified, and the hypoimmune islet cells successfully evaded immune responses.

Analysts were quick to praise the results, calling them a potential breakthrough. 

TD Cowen upgraded Sana to 'Buy' from 'Hold,' citing the proof of concept for hypoimmune technology's immune evasion properties, which it believes de-risks future applications for type 1 diabetes and beyond. 

Citi referred to the data as a "major scientific advance" for type 1 diabetes patients, highlighting the potential for broader applications in the allogeneic field. The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating with a $15 price target. 

H.C. Wainwright raised its price target for Sana to $11 from $8, increasing the probability of success for its hypoimmune programs and calling the trial results the "best case scenario" for the initial type 1 diabetes update.

SANA sentiment and message volume Jan 8.png SANA sentiment and message volume Jan 8 as of 11:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Sana turned 'extremely bullish' (96/100), with the stock climbing into the platform's top five trending symbols. 

Despite the recent surge, Sana's stock remains over 80% below its February 2021 all-time intraday high, although it has gained more than 8% over the past year. 

Analysts now largely believe the latest data significantly changes the company's risk profile, potentially fueling further appreciation of its stock.

