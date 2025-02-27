Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred

The company closed 5,000 Agentforce deals since October, more than 3,000 of which were paid.

Salesforce Stock Sinks As Weak Guidance Dents Sentiment, But Retail Undeterred
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Customer relationship software company Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) issued subpar guidance despite reporting better-than-expected bottom-line results and roughly in-line revenue for the fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) beat consensus estimate and revenue roughly in line with the consensus.

Here’s how the quarterly metrics compare with year-ago numbers:

  • Adjusted EPS: $2.78 Vs. last year’s $2.29, $2.61 consensus (Finchat-compiled)
  • Revenue: $9.99 billion, up 8% year over year (YoY) versus $10.04 billion consensus

While the bottom-line result exceeded the guidance of $2.57 to $2.62, the revenue aligned with the guidance of $9.90 billion to $10.10 billion.

Salesforce’s subscription revenue climbed 8% YoY to $9.45 billion.

The non-GAAP operating margin stood at 33% compared to 30.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Salesforce said its remaining performance obligation (RPO) rose 9% YoY to $30.2 billion, slowing from the 10% growth in the third quarter. Total RPO was up 11% at $63.4 billion

The company noted that it closed 5,000 Agentforce deals since October, more than 3,000 of which were paid. Agentforce is Salesforce’s autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agent. Data Cloud and AI annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 120% YoY to $900 million.

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, said, “We had an incredible quarter and year, with strong performance across all our key metrics, including the highest cash flow in our company’s history and more than $60 billion in RPO.”

Salesforce expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.53-$2.55 and revenue of $9.71 billion to $9.76 billion, trailing the consensus estimates of $2.62 and $9.91 billion, respectively.

The company’s fiscal year 2026 guidance calls for non-GAAP EPS of $11.07-$11.17 and revenue of $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion. This compares to the average analysts’ estimates of $11.21 and $41.36 billion, respectively.

Undeterred by the below-consensus guidance, retail investors maintained their positive stance. On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Salesforce stock remained ‘bullish’ (58/72), although it tempered. The message volume increased to ‘extremely high.’  

crm-sentiment.png CRM sentiment and message volume February 27, premarket as of 6:07am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Salesforce was among the top ten trending stock on the platform in the premarket session.

A bullish retailer said he aims for an entry below the $275 level.

Another user expected a faster recovery and a move toward the $400 level.

In premarket trading, Salesforce stock fell 4.37% to $293.89, the lowest since early November. It has shed about 8% year-to-date.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

C3.ai Stock Slides Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Turns Markedly Upbeat

C3.ai Stock Slides Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Turns Markedly Upbeat

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon