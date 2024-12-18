Salesforce Stock In Spotlight Following Agentforce 2.0 Unveil: Retail Stays Cautious

CEO Marc Benioff said Agentforce 2.0 cements the company’s position as the leader in digital labor solutions, allowing any company to build a limitless workforce that can truly transform their business.

Salesforce, Inc. ($CRM) shares climbed in Wednesday’s premarket session after the company announced Agentforce 2.0, the latest iteration of its digital labor platform for enterprises

The new release introduces a new library of pre-built skills and workflow integrations for rapid customization, the ability to deploy Agentforce in Slack, as well as advancements in agentic reasoning and retrieval augmented generation.

“These advances will enable companies to scale their workforce with customized agents capable of handling complex, multi-step tasks with even more precision and accuracy,” the company said.

CEO Marc Benioff also offered positive commentary about the uptake of Agentforce. “The demand for Agentforce has been amazing — no other company comes close to offering this complete AI solution for enterprises," he said.

“Agentforce 2.0 cements our position as the leader in digital labor solutions, allowing any company to build a limitless workforce that can truly transform their business.

Salesforce said the full release of Agentforce 2.0 will be generally available in Feb. 2025, with specific features being released in advance, beginning on Tuesday.

The company has been quick to sell its Agentforce. Citing Benioff’s comments at a company event in San Francisco on Tuesday, Reuters said Salesforce has closed more than 1,000 paid deals for Agentforce.

Benioff also reportedly said he hoped that President-elect Donald Trump would engage CEOs on the topic of digital labor.

A CNBC report said the company plans to hire 2,000 people to sell AI software to clients, two times the target Benioff hinted at last month.

Following the Agentforce 2.0 announcement, Wedbush’s Daniel Ives said, “We believe CRM is a clear 2nd derivative beneficiary of the AI Revolution that could add ~$80 per share to the CRM story as this monetization story takes shape over the next 12 to 18 months with Benioff & Co. leading the charge and this new era of AI growth.”

Ives has an ‘Outperform’ rating and $425 price target for the stock.

In a note released on Wednesday, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated its ‘Outperform’ rating for Salesforce stock and a $425 price target, StreetInsider reported.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Salesforce stock remained neutral (54/100), with message volume remaining at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits platform user said Salesforce stock is a buy even at $375, given its gains in AI and data platform and traction in enterprise solutions.

Some are wary about the stock run and the resultant overbought levels.

In premarket trading, Salesforce stock rose 0.69% to $353 as of 7:36 a.m. ET. The stock has gained about 34% for the year.

