Rumble, Tilray, Occidental Petroleum And More: 5 Stocks Retailers On Stocktwits Are Most Bullish About At Start Of Trading Week

Carson Group's Ryan Detrick said, “With stocks extremely oversold going into this historically strong time of year, we’d expect to see a bounce to close out a solid year for investors in 2024.”

The major U.S. stock futures were higher early Monday following a down week, as traders eye the kickstart of the Santa Claus rally.

In a recent blog, Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick highlighted the data point that the Santa Claus rally period lasts only seven trading days, and the market is up 78.4% of the time during this period.

The strategist said, “With stocks extremely oversold going into this historically strong time of year, we’d expect to see a bounce to close out a solid year for investors in 2024.”

Ahead of the trading week, the following five stocks are eliciting the most bullish reactions from the retail crowd.

Rumble, Inc. ($RUM)

Rumble shares soared in Monday’s premarket after the YouTube rival, announced a definitive agreement for a $775 million strategic investment from cryptocurrency company Tether ($USDT). Tether, the largest cryptocurrency by volume and holding 70% of the market share among stablecoins, will buy 103.22 million Rumble Class A stock at $7.50 per share.

Delving into the investment's benefits, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said it exemplifies the strong connection between cryptocurrencies and free speech communities, and the $250 million added to Rumble’s balance sheet will fuel growth initiatives.

He added that the transaction provided immediate liquidity for Rumble shareholders who elected to participate in the self-tender offer.

RUM sentiment and message volume December 23, 2024, premarket as of 6:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Rumble stayed ‘bullish’ (75/100), with message volume improving to ‘high.'

Rumble stock has gained over 60% this year.

Tilray Brands, Inc. ($TLRY)

Shares of cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company Tilray climbed 8.62% on Friday and are poised to open Monday's session notably higher.

In early October, Tilray reported a revenue miss, sending its stock lower. However, the company provided an upbeat commentary regarding its fundamentals, premised on the optimism that the U.S. election would bring in regulatory changes favoring the cannabis industry.

The company has pivoted to craft beer business in the U.S. with its acquisitions of craft breweries Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., and Revolver Brewing, from Molson Coors Beverage Company ($TAP) in September.

TLRY sentiment and message volume December 23, 2024, premarket as of 6:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved from ‘neutral’ a day ago to ‘bullish’ (73/100), with message volume improving ‘neutral.’

In premaret trading, the stock was up 9.52% at $1.38, as of 6:06 a.m. EST, although it is down about 45% for the year.

Ucommune International Ltd. ($UK)

Ucommune, a Beijing-based real-estate company, saw its shares slip 8.62% as of 6:06 a.m. ET in premarket trading on Monday.

UK sentiment and message volume December 23, 2024, premarket as of 6:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Notwithstanding the weakness, retail mood toward the stock stays ‘bullish’ (70/100), with the degree of bullishness improving notably from a day ago. Message volume remains at ‘normal’ levels.

Retail chatter on the Stocktwits platform suggests retailers are prepping to pump up the stock.

Another said the company has $9 million in cash as opposed to its market cap of $1.6 million.

The stock has plunged 75% this year.

Solid Power, Inc. ($SLDP)

Louisville, Colorado-based Solid Power manufactures solid-state batteries. In early November, the company reported fiscal year third-quarter results that exceeded expectations.

SLDP sentiment and message volume December 23, 2024, premarket as of 6:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users are ‘bullish’ (67/100) on the stock, with sentiment improving from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume increased to ‘high.’

A retail user highlighted that hedge funds are piling into the stock.

After jumping 15.04% on Friday, the stock was up 3.85 % at $1.35 in Monday’s premarket, as of 6:06 a.m. ET

Occidental Petroleum Corp. ($OXY)

Occidental Petroleum has come into retail’s radar after Warren Buffett-run Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. ($BRK-A) ($BRK-B), increased its stake in the oil company by 8.9 million shares, following the recent stock price declines.

Berkshire now holds a 28.1% stake in the company.

OXY sentiment and message volume December 23, 2024, premarket as of 6:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward the stock is ‘bullish’ (65/100) among retailers on the Stocktwits platform, with the degree of bullishness improving from a day ago. Message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

In premarket trading, the stock rose 3.08% to $48.58, as of 6:06 am ET. The stock has fallen about 20% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos