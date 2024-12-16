RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

The modernization program includes the advancement of aircraft performance and safety and equipping cockpits with technologies that reduce pilot workload, enhance situational awareness, and enable efficiency and capacity improvements.

Shares of defense conglomerate RTX Corp were in focus on Monday after the firm’s Collins Aerospace business announced an avionics upgrade and modernization program for Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft.

Collins Aerospace is involved in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

According to the firm, the modernization program includes improving aircraft performance and safety and equipping cockpits with technologies that reduce pilot workload, enhance situational awareness, and enable efficiency and capacity improvements.

The program involves upgrading Pro Line 21-equipped King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft to Pro Line Fusion, comprehensive system upgrades for factory-installed Pro Line Fusion King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft, and Pro Line 21 modernization upgrades for King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft.

Nathan Voight, vice president and general manager of Business and Regional Avionics for Collins Aerospace, said the firm’s flight deck modernization program provides pilots with the intuitive and responsive performance needed to operate in ever-evolving and complex global airspaces.

"The Pro Line updates were designed with the end user in mind, focusing on advanced functionality to make flight simpler, safer and more connected,” he said.

Despite the development, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Recently, RTX signed a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands Aerospace Group (NAG) providing a strategic framework for collaboration on technology research and development.

RTX said Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will collaborate with Dutch aerospace companies and research institutions across the Netherlands to develop advanced technologies for sustainable aviation.

Notably, RTX shares have gained over 38% since the beginning of the year.

