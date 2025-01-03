RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

Raymond James’ Brian Peterson said he still believes RingCentral offers a positive risk-reward for investors, with an attractive free cash flow valuation.

RingCentral, Inc. ($RNG) stock fell sharply in Friday’s premarket trading after an analyst downgraded the stock of the cloud-based communications software and services provider.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson downgraded RingCentral stock to ‘Strong Buy’ from ‘Outperform’ and reduced the price target from $50 to $45, TheFly reported.

The analyst action comes as he repositioned several ratings throughout the application software sector at the start of 2025.

Peterson said he still believes RingCentral offers a positive risk-reward for investors, with an attractive free cash flow valuation. However, he said valuations of unified-communications-as-a-service providers have lagged the applications software group for several years.

The analyst sees no near-term catalyst to close the valuation gap versus peers.

Peterson also flagged likely volatility in RingCentral shares ahead of the announcement of the initial 2025 guidance.

In mid-December, Mizuho Securities downgraded RingCentral stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform,’ with a price target of $42.

Analyst Siti Panigrahi said the company’s decision to prioritize its internally developed contact center as a service solution for small businesses casts cloud on its partnership with Israeli cloud platform provider Nice Ltd. ($NICE). He sees this posing risks to the 2025 subscription revenue growth estimate.

Also, the analyst expressed concerns about the absence of any catalysts for revenue re-acceleration.

RingCentral stock, up 3.1% in 2024, ended Thursday’s session down 0.51% at $34.83.

In premarket trading, the stock was slipping 2.10% to $34.10 as of 7:14 a.m. ET.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos