Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) and Tether set to Transform Retail Payments and Make Crypto Mainstream

Rezolve Ai , a global leader in AI-powered commerce solutions, has joined with Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, to redefine how we pay for everyday purchases.

Together, they’re tackling two of the biggest challenges in retail payments: making cryptocurrency a practical, mainstream payment option and reducing or potentially eliminating the $600 billion annual burden of merchant fees.

This shared vision could disrupt the $30 trillion global retail market by integrating Tether’s Wallet Development Kit (WDK) into Rezolve Ai’s Brain Checkout platform. The result? A seamless, crypto-powered payment system that benefits both consumers and retailers.

Making Crypto as Easy as Cash

Imagine paying for groceries, coffee, or transportation with cryptocurrency as easily as you would with cash or credit. That’s the vision Rezolve Ai and Tether are bringing to life. By embedding Tether’s WDK into its Brain Checkout platform, Rezolve Ai believes it can help unlock the full potential of cryptocurrencies like USD₮, Bitcoin, and others, making them accessible for everyday transactions.

With over 400 million users already utilizing Tether’s USD₮ stablecoin and 35 million new wallets created each quarter, this partnership positions Rezolve Ai at the forefront of cryptocurrency adoption.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, commented:

"Rezolve is breaking down barriers to adoption and enabling consumers around the world to use cryptocurrency seamlessly in their daily lives. We’re excited to support Rezolve Ai as it builds a system that empowers consumers and retailers alike.”

Eliminating Merchant Fees: A Game-Changer for Retailers

Merchants worldwide spend over $600 billion annually on credit card and payment processing fees, cutting into their profits. Rezolve Ai is addressing this issue by introducing a merchant fee-free payment system.

This innovative solution eliminates the need for traditional payment processors, allowing retailers to keep more of their revenue while offering consumers a frictionless checkout experience.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, explained:

"We’re combining Tether’s advanced technology with Rezolve’s AI-driven solutions to create a frictionless, fee-free payment system. This is a disruptive solution that could transform the retail sector and empower consumers to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases."

How It Works:

- Merchant Fee-Free Transactions: Retailers no longer have to pay processing fees, creating a compelling reason to adopt the system.

- Real-Time Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion: Merchants receive funds in fiat currency at regular intervals, ensuring a seamless experience.

- Global Scalability: The blockchain-based, AI-driven platform easily integrates into existing apps and websites.

- Consumer-Friendly Wallets: Tether’s WDK allows users to load cryptocurrency and make purchases with live, synchronized balances.

Why This Matters for Investors

Rezolve Ai’s vision with Tether positions the company as one of the leaders in the rapidly growing crypto and retail payment space. By addressing inefficiencies in legacy payment systems and fostering financial inclusion, Rezolve Ai is tapping into a potentially massive market opportunity.

With the adoption of cryptocurrencies accelerating, this collaboration could drive significant growth for Rezolve Ai. Investors looking for exposure to the intersection of AI, blockchain, and retail innovation should keep a close eye on this stock.

Follow $RZLV on Stocktwits to stay updated on this game-changing vision and for more on the future of retail payments visit Rezolve Ai Investors.

Read the full Press Release HERE

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this post may be forward looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

