Retail Investors Expect Trump Coin To Hit New Lows By End Of The Week

$TRUMP, launched just a week ago, is under scrutiny for its practical utility and market volatility, with a Stocktwits poll showing a divided outlook among retail investors.

Retail Investors Expect Trump Coin To Hit New Lows By End Of The Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 8:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 8:28 PM IST

Official Trump ($TRUMP.X) has slipped more that 14% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $36 on Thursday morning, following an eventful week for the newly introduced meme coin.

Despite the recent pullback, retail investors are expressing concerns about the potential for further downside. 

An ongoing Stocktwits poll reveals that 42% of respondents believe the coin could drop further, potentially hitting $30 by Sunday, signaling a bearish sentiment among a significant portion of the community.

Meanwhile, less than one-third of the retail investors who voted believe that the Trump meme coin will hit new highs.

trump coin poll.jpg Stocktwits Poll Asking Retail Investors' Outlook On Trump Coin. | Source: Stocktwits

Trump’s namesake cryptocurrency, launched last Friday,quickly ascended the ranks to become the third-largest meme token by market value, trailing behind established meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE.X) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB.X), as per CoinGecko data.

Some Stocktwits users have referred to the coin as a “daily referendum” on Trump’s political moves, while others have questioned the ethics of releasing a meme token under his brand.

Despite the bearish sentiment from some investors, $TRUMP.X has seen engagement soar on Stocktwits, with nearly 10,000 followers since its debut. 

The token soared to a market cap of over $10 billion before retreating to $7.1 billion, a notable increase considering its initial market value of $1.65 billion at launch.

While the meme coin was launched by the President himself, Trump has since distanced himself from the cryptocurrency. 

At a recent press conference, Trump acknowledged the success of the coin but indicated his lack of involvement in its ongoing performance.

“I don’t know if it benefitted, I don’t know where it is, I haven’t checked it, but I heard it was very successful,” Trump told reporters.

Screenshot 2025-01-23 072911.png Official Trump ($TRUMP.X) Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.21 as of 7:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token remained in the ‘bullish’ zone on Wednesday morning even as message volumes sobered down to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels,  a day ago. 

Some investors see the current price dip as an opportunity to increase their holdings in the token, viewing it as a favorable entry point to capitalize on potential future gains.

Other discussions around the Trump meme coin have taken on a patriotic tone among certain investors, reflecting sentiments beyond purely financial interests.

The Trump meme coin has a supply of 1 billion tokens with 200 million tokens released during the initial coin offering (ICO) while the remaining 800 million tokens are held by two Trump-owned entities, CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, accounting for 80% of the total supply. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

GE Aerospace Stock Surges Premarket After Upbeat Q4 Profit, $7B Buyback: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

GE Aerospace Stock Surges Premarket After Upbeat Q4 Profit, $7B Buyback: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Union Pacific Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Union Pacific Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Recent Stories

MDL, Germanys Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems bags 70,000 crore submarines deal dmn

MDL, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems bags 70,000 crore submarines deal

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Red Cat Stock Rises After Securing $518K In New Orders For Edge 130 Drones: Retail Stays Positive

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film Anuja nominated at Oscars 2025 dmn

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film "Anuja" nominated at Oscars 2025

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Palantir Stock Down Premarket Despite Wedbush Analyst Predicting Nearly 20% Upside: Retail Stays Positive

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon