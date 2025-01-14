Retail Investors Bet On Anavex Lifesciences Stock To Outperform Novavax, Rigel Pharma In Q1 On Alzheimer’s Drug Buzz

The intense retail focus on Anavex reflects a broader market interest in neurodegenerative therapies, especially following disappointing trial results from Cassava Sciences’ simufilam.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 7:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 7:33 PM IST

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a small-cap biotech specializing in neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, emerged as the top pick among retail investors in a recent Stocktwits poll. 

Nearly 45% of respondents believe Anavex will outperform in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 33% for Novavax and 9% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Alzheimer’s Therapy Momentum

Anavex has garnered attention for its investigational Alzheimer’s drug, blarcamesine (ANAVEX 2-73), whose European Marketing Authorization Application was accepted last month. 

Promising trial results showed three years of continuous blarcamesine treatment significantly reduced clinical decline in early Alzheimer’s patients, with no safety issues reported. 

That positions the drug as a potential breakthrough, especially as interest in Alzheimer’s therapies intensifies following recent setbacks for rivals like Cassava Sciences.

The company’s stock surged over 76% in 2024 but is down 6% year-to-date, with a high short interest of 24.5% as per Koyfin data. 

Anavex reported $132.2 million in cash reserves as of Sept. 30, 2024, and projects a four-year cash runway at its current burn rate.

Vaccine Maker Eyes Recovery

Novavax has maintained momentum after a 68% gain in 2024, with shares up nearly 6% this year. 

The company recovered from an FDA clinical hold on its COVID-19 and flu combination vaccine late last year, thanks to a $50 million milestone payment under its Sanofi partnership and increasing hopes for a bird flu vaccine. 

Novavax holds the largest market cap among the three at $1.38 billion. It has $909.5 million in cash and a manageable debt load of $262 million, which many retail investors see as an advantage. 

It also has a high short interest of 24.5%.

Under-The-Radar Bet?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals focuses on autoimmune and hematologic diseases. The company recently received orphan drug designation for R289, a treatment for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. 

A growing portfolio of approved therapies, such as TAVALISSE for chronic immune thrombocytopenia and REZLIDHIA for acute myeloid leukemia has also boosted retail sentiment.

On Monday, the company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $57.6 million, up 61% year-over-year and above a Wall Street estimate of $47.4 million. It also projected 2025 revenue of $200-$210 million, better than an expected $193.5 million.

Rigel’s stock rose 15% in 2024 and remained nearly flat in 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2024, it had estimated cash reserves of $77.3 million. 

Rigel’s short interest is relatively low at 3.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

