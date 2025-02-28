Redfin Corp Stock Falls After Q4 Loss Widens, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip
For the first quarter, the company projected revenue between $214 million and $225 million, while analysts, on average, expect it to post $243.7 million in revenue.
Redfin Corp (RDFN) stock fell 10.9% in after-market trading on Thursday after it posted a wider fourth-quarter net loss.
The real estate brokerage firm reported a net loss of $36.7 million, or $0.29 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $23.1 million, or $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarters.
Redfin said its earnings were hurt by higher-than-expected one-time transition costs associated with Redfin Next, which pays its agents entirely on commissions.
The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 12% to $244.3 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, were expecting to post $242.5 million in revenue.
Redfin said its lead-agent census has increased from an average of 1,757 in the third quarter to more than 2,200 currently.
Redfin also forecasted first quarter total net loss to be between $94 million and $83 million.
“Demand increased after the November election, but interest rates seem likely to remain
high, making it hard for the homebuyers turning out now to afford a home,” CEO Glenn Kelman said.
The company said its rental partnership with Zillow, signed in February, would double the number of high-quality apartment listings on its websites, enabling it to compete better for user traffic.
Redfin said that the $100-million payment it received from the partnership would bolster its balance sheet, and partly fund a 38% increase in 2025 advertising.
“Due to the increased profits from this rentals partnership, and a January layoff of senior Redfin personnel, we can invest more in growth and still earn a significant adjusted-EBITDA profit in 2025,” Kelman added.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) territory while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’RDFN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:25 a.m. ET on Feb. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
One retail user desired to buy 3,000 shares of the company if it dipped further.
Over the past year, Redfin stock has gained 10.4%.
