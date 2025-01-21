Qualcomm On JPMorgan’s ‘Positive Catalyst Watch’ Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Qualcomm is set to report its December quarter results on Feb. 5, and two weeks out, it is at the center of reports suggesting that it could be among the companies looking to acquire struggling chipmaker Intel.

Qualcomm On JPMorgan’s ‘Positive Catalyst Watch’ Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 11:14 PM IST

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) gained over 1% in mid-day trade on Tuesday after analysts at JPMorgan placed the stock on their “Positive Catalyst Watch” ahead of first-quarter earnings.

Qualcomm is set to report its December quarter results on Feb. 5, and two weeks out, it is at the center of reports suggesting that it could be among the companies looking to acquire struggling chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC).

Now, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has underlined his bullish outlook for Qualcomm stock, noting that it could benefit from the Chinese government’s subsidies for the smartphone market in the country, according to a report by The Fly.

He also thinks Qualcomm stands to gain market share with Samsung, resulting in positive earnings print and outlook for the chipmaker.

Qualcomm is estimated to report earnings per share of $2.97 in the first quarter, compared to $2.37 a year ago, according to Stocktwits data.

The company is also expected to post revenue of $10.93 billion during this period, as compared to $9.51 billion a year ago.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained positive, staying in the ‘bullish’ (55/100) territory.

QCOM retail sentiment QCOM sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025, as of 12:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Most of the retail chatter centered around reports of Qualcomm possibly acquiring Intel Corp. (INTC).

Another user thinks Qualcomm stock’s price target is $182, implying an upside of over 8%.

Qualcomm’s stock price has been on a downtrend over the past few months – it has fallen 14% in the last six months. However, over the past year, it has gained 9.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

Recent Stories

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon
Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon