Pfizer Stock Jumps After 2025 Revenue Outlook Offsets $1B Hit From Inflation Reduction Act Changes: Retail’s More Bullish

Pfizer said the projection reflects stable revenue from COVID-19 products, excluding approximately $1.2 billion of non-recurring revenue for Paxlovid in 2024.

Pfizer Stock Jumps After 2025 Revenue Outlook Offsets $1B Hit From Inflation Reduction Act Changes: Retail’s More Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 7:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Shares of Pfizer Inc. climbed nearly 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, poised to hit their highest level in a week. 

The rally followed the company’s release of its financial forecast for 2025, which includes revenue expectations of $61 billion to $64 billion, aligning with the FactSet consensus of $63.2 billion.

Pfizer said the projection reflects stable revenue from COVID-19 products, excluding approximately $1.2 billion of non-recurring revenue for Paxlovid in 2024. 

Adjusted earnings for 2025 are expected to range between $2.80 and $3.00 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.86 per share.

The forecast accounts for a $1 billion year-over-year revenue hit tied to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which redesigns the Medicare Part D benefit structure. 

Key changes include a $2,000 annual out-of-pocket cap and the new Prescription Payment Plan (favorable impact), the sunsetting of the Coverage Gap Discount Program, and new manufacturer discounts in coverage phases (unfavorable impact).

Pfizer expects 2025 adjusted Selling, Informational & Administrative (SI&A) expenses to range from $13.3 billion to $14.3 billion and R&D expenses to be between $10.7 billion and $11.7 billion, bringing total expenses to $24 billion to $26 billion. 

This includes $4 billion in operating expense savings achieved by the end of 2024 through a cost realignment program and an additional $500 million in savings anticipated in 2025.

Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla expressed optimism, stating, “As we look forward, we are confident in our future. With our clear strategic roadmap, a robust pipeline of potential innovative medicines and vaccines and a talented team laser-focused on execution, we believe we are on course to deliver significant shareholder value”

Pfizer reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.75 to $2.95 per share, on projected revenue of $61 billion to $64 billion, reinforcing confidence in its near-term outlook.

PFE sentiment and message volume Dec 17 premarket.png PFE sentiment and message volume Dec 17 premarket as of 8:15 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, PFE was among the top five trending symbols before the bell, with retail sentiment climbing into more ‘bullish’ levels amid a jump in message volume.

One optimistic user hoped the stock would hit the $26 mark by the new year and regain $30 levels soon after.

Another remarked that Pfizer’s cost-cutting would increase their efficiency ahead of clinical trials for their latest pipeline additions.

Pfizer’s stock, which soared to around $59 in 2021 at the height of its COVID-19 vaccine success, has since plunged over 50% as pandemic-related revenues waned. 

Recently, activist investor Jeff Smith of Starboard Value, now holding a $1 billion stake, criticized Bourla’s strategies, citing overspending on acquisitions and weak R&D returns, which he claims erased $20 billion in value. 

The stock is down nearly 7% year-to-date and has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10x. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Elastic Stock Rises On Analyst’s Bullish Recommendation But Retail Remains Guarded

Elastic Stock Rises On Analyst’s Bullish Recommendation But Retail Remains Guarded

Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

Recent Stories

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Honda Shine to Hero Splendor Plus: 5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India gcw

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon