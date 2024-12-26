Palladyne Stock Rockets To Over 2-Year Highs On Achieving Key Milestone: Retail Enthusiasm Shoots Through The Roof

Shares of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) surged over 67% on Thursday continuing their rally from Tuesday after the firm announced that its Palladyne Pilot AI software platform has achieved a key developmental milestone. The stock is currently trading at over two-year highs.

Palladyne is a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic and unmanned platforms in the industrial and defense sectors.

The firm said its Palladyne Pilot AI software platform enables third-party drones to identify, prioritize, and autonomously track terrestrial targets.

On Tuesday, the company announced the successful first flight of a third-party small drone that demonstrated the ability to identify and prioritize terrestrial targets of interest and then interface with the drone’s autopilot software to follow the prioritized target autonomously.

Palladyne CTO Denis Garagic highlighted that the company’s first autonomous flight with Palladyne Pilot was able to track and follow a target, demonstrating the effectiveness of its AI platform.

“Once we complete commercialization of Palladyne Pilot -- which we expect to happen by the end of the first quarter of 2025 -- small, economical drones will finally offer some of the same intelligence capabilities that larger, multi-million-dollar unmanned systems have had for years,” Garagic said.

The disclosure, followed by the massive rise in the company’s stock price, pushed retail sentiment on Stocktwits into ‘extremely bullish’ territory (96/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

PDYN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits PDYN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail chatter on Stocktwits reflected enthusiasm for the stock’s potential.

Notably, shares of Palladyne have gained a whopping 1,104% since the beginning of 2024.

