Palantir Stock To Continue Stellar Run After Anduril Partnership Rumors To Bid For Pentagon Contracts: Retail Guarded Amid Overbought Levels

Palantir and Anduril reportedly plan to announce in January that they have reached agreements with tech companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, autonomous shipbuilder Saronic and AI data group Scale AI.

Palantir Stock To Continue Stellar Run After Anduril Partnership Rumors To Bid For Pentagon Contracts: Retail Guarded Amid Overbought Levels
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

Palantir Technologies, Inc. ($PLTR) shares, which topped the $80 threshold on Friday, are poised to build on gains. Following rumors of a potential industry partnership, the stock is up 1.12% at $81.45 in Monday’s premarket as of 6:31 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, a Financial Times report said that Palantir and privately held defense technology company Anduril are in talks with other industry players to form a consortium to jointly bid for Pentagon contracts. The consortium will likely threaten the oligopoly of “prime contracts,” such as General Dynamics Corp. ($GD), Boeing Co. ($BA), Northrop Grumman Corp. ($NOC), and Lockheed Martin Corp. ($LMT).

Palantir and Anduril plan to announce in January that they have reached agreements with tech companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Sam Altman’s OpenAI, autonomous shipbuilder Saronic and artificial intelligence (AI) data group Scale AI, the report added.

A person involved in developing the group reportedly said, “We are working together to provide a new generation of defense contractors.”’

The consortium seeks to snag a bigger slice of the government’s $850 billion defense budget.

The report said these defense startups have been attracting record funding this year, as investors believe they would be outsized beneficiaries of higher defense spending on national security, immigration and space exploration under the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

Palantir and Anduril have an ongoing partnership, with the former’s AI Platform integrated with Anduril’s autonomous software, “Lattice,” to deliver AI for national security purposes.

Anduril has also partnered with OpenAI to combine its counter-drone defense systems with the latter’s advanced AI models to jointly work on US government contracts related to “aerial threats.”

pltr-sentiment.png PLTR sentiment and message volume December 23, 2024, premarket as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Palantir stock remains ‘neutral’ (52/100), with message volume remaining ‘low.’

A retail watcher said Palantir is growing its lead daily and the stock could rally to $1,000 by 2027.

Another pointed out that the stock’s fair value is only $21, compared to the current $80+ level it is trading. 

In premarket trading, Palantir stock rose 0.70% to $81.11. This year, the stock has gained about 370% and is the top S&P 500 gainer.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rumble, Tilray, Occidental Petroleum And More: 5 Stocks Retailers On Stocktwits Are Most Bullish About At Start Of Trading Week

Rumble, Tilray, Occidental Petroleum And More: 5 Stocks Retailers On Stocktwits Are Most Bullish About At Start Of Trading Week

Apple Stock Climbs as Analyst Predicts Strong Holiday Sales for iPhone 16: Retail Mood Buoyant Amid Santa Claus Rally Optimism

Apple Stock Climbs as Analyst Predicts Strong Holiday Sales for iPhone 16: Retail Mood Buoyant Amid Santa Claus Rally Optimism

Rumble Stock Surges After $775M Strategic Investment From Tether: Retail Confidence Improves

Rumble Stock Surges After $775M Strategic Investment From Tether: Retail Confidence Improves

Paramount Trumps Disney As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Takes Box Office By Storm In Opening Weekend: Retail Bullish

Paramount Trumps Disney As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Takes Box Office By Storm In Opening Weekend: Retail Bullish

Carnival Corp Stock Surges On Strong Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Carnival Corp Stock Surges On Strong Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Recent Stories

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas gcw

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas

January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here RBA

January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here

Pudhumai Penn scheme 75 per cent subsidy on electric scooters for women know eligibility benefits and more gcw

Pudhumai Penn Scheme: 75% subsidy on e-scooters for women | Know eligibility, benefits and more

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones RBA

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties gcw

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon