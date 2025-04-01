user
user icon

Open Lending Stock Falls On Bigger Q4 Loss, Retail Sits On The Fence

The company reported a negative quarterly revenue of $56.9 million, compared to $14.9 million a year earlier.

Open Lending Stock Falls On Bigger Q4 Loss, Retail Sits On The Fence
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) stock fell 17.8% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss.

The company reported a negative quarterly revenue of $56.9 million, compared to $14.9 million a year earlier. According to FinChat data, Wall Street expected it to post a positive revenue of $23.7 million during the reported quarter.

The auto industry-focused insurance analytics firm posted a net loss of $144.4 million, or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $4.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Open Lending said its fourth-quarter earnings were hit after it recorded a valuation allowance of $86.1 million on its deferred tax assets, which increased its income tax expense.

Adjustments attributable to its profit share revenue forecast hit its revenue, resulting in a negative change in estimate of $81.3 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said this was primarily due to heightened delinquencies and corresponding defaults associated with loans originated in 2021 through 2024.

The company facilitated 26,065 certified loans during the fourth quarter, compared to 26,263 certified loans in the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter, the company expects total certified loans to be between 27,000 and 28,000.

Open Lending also named board chair Jessica Buss its interim chief executive officer.

Buss would replace Chuck Jehl, who will continue to serve as interim chief financial officer and board member.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ (46/100) territory, while retail chatter rose slightly higher but remained in the ‘normal’ (54/100) zone.

LPRO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:05 p.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LPRO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:05 p.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One trader posted the company’s earnings and described its quarter as challenging.

Open Lending shares have fallen 54.2% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

STMicro Chalks Partnership To Develop GaN Technology, Stock Edges Lower: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

STMicro Chalks Partnership To Develop GaN Technology, Stock Edges Lower: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Stock market jitters: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Trump's tariff announcement on April 2 AJR

Stock market jitters: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Trump's tariff announcement on April 2

Newton Golf Stock Soars As Q4 Net Sales Explode Over 800%: Retail Investors See More Upside To Rally

Newton Golf Stock Soars As Q4 Net Sales Explode Over 800%: Retail Investors See More Upside To Rally

Recent Stories

Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative' gcw

Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative'

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH) shk

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold? AJR

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold?

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon