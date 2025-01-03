Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

First Published Jan 3, 2025

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock surged more than 20% on Friday morning to hit a two-year high of $3.40. 

The surge in Ondas shares came after the company announced it has secured an additional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver for its drone maker subsidiary, American Robotics. 

The last time the stock was trading at these levels was November 2022. 

The FAA approval allows the company’s Optimus System — the only FAA Type Certified uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) for security and inspection — to conduct advanced BVLOS operations. 

This includes flights over people and moving vehicles, which can now be managed from a centralized remote operations center.

“This achievement enhances the operational capabilities of our Optimus System, enabling us to better serve defense, government, and commercial customers with advanced solutions for DFR, critical asset inspection, and more," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings.

FAA’s BVLOS waiver is a part of the company’s plans to scale its global Operations Control Center (OCC) as it prepares for the FAA's anticipated Part 108 framework, which will allow a single Remote Pilot in Command to oversee multiple UAV operations.

One user remarked on the waiver’s potential, while another user suggested it could drive sustained momentum in the drone sector. 

Ondas recently raised $18.9 million through senior convertible notes in December, contributing to $30 million in net proceeds. The company has been leveraging these funds to accelerate growth in its industrial wireless networks and commercial drone solutions segments.

President Donald Trump is also reportedly planning to appoint investor and Ondas board member Joe Popolo as the next ambassador to the Netherlands. 

The stock has gained 46.93% over the past year and an impressive 361% over the last six months.

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

