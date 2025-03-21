Oklo’s Nuclear Expansion Plans Move Forward, But Stock Struggles to Hold Gains – Retail’s Frustrated

Read Full Article

Oklo (OKLO) announced on Thursday that it had entered into an agreement with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), marking a key milestone in its plan to deploy its first commercial nuclear powerhouse in Idaho.

Shares initially rose as much as 4% before erasing gains and slipping over 0.5%.

The Sam Altman-backed advanced nuclear startup signed an Interface Agreement (IAG) with INL, the Department of Energy’s largest multi-program science and technology research lab.

The agreement paves the way for initial site work, including drilling and soil sample collection, as Oklo prepares to build its Aurora nuclear powerhouse.

The agreement, developed in collaboration with the DOE and local Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, is intended to ensure compliance with environmental regulations as Oklo evaluates the geotechnical characteristics of its proposed site.

It follows the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) finalized in September 2024, which granted the company permission to conduct investigations at the Idaho site.

Oklo has been focused on its timeline for bringing nuclear reactors online, targeting the first deployment by late 2027.

The company has already secured partnerships with data center operator Switch and fuel developer Lightbridge as it moves toward commercialization.

Oklo retail sentiment and message volume on March 20 as of 1:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oklo climbed further into the ‘bullish’ territory.

Some users expressed frustration over the stock’s inability to hold its early gains.

Another user forecasted that the stock should rebound soon since it has strong support at around $26.50.

Oklo’s stock has gained over 30% this year and has more than doubled in value over the past 12 months.

