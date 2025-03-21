user
user

Oklo’s Nuclear Expansion Plans Move Forward, But Stock Struggles to Hold Gains – Retail’s Frustrated

Oklo has signed an Interface Agreement (IAG) with INL, which will allow the company to begin initial site work on its Aurora nuclear powerhouse in Idaho.

Oklo’s Nuclear Expansion Plans Move Forward, But Stock Struggles to Hold Gains – Retail’s Frustrated
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Oklo (OKLO) announced on Thursday that it had entered into an agreement with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), marking a key milestone in its plan to deploy its first commercial nuclear powerhouse in Idaho. 

Shares initially rose as much as 4% before erasing gains and slipping over 0.5%.

The Sam Altman-backed advanced nuclear startup signed an Interface Agreement (IAG) with INL, the Department of Energy’s largest multi-program science and technology research lab. 

The agreement paves the way for initial site work, including drilling and soil sample collection, as Oklo prepares to build its Aurora nuclear powerhouse.

The agreement, developed in collaboration with the DOE and local Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, is intended to ensure compliance with environmental regulations as Oklo evaluates the geotechnical characteristics of its proposed site. 

It follows the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) finalized in September 2024, which granted the company permission to conduct investigations at the Idaho site.

Oklo has been focused on its timeline for bringing nuclear reactors online, targeting the first deployment by late 2027. 

The company has already secured partnerships with data center operator Switch and fuel developer Lightbridge as it moves toward commercialization.

Screenshot 2025-03-20 134320.png Oklo retail sentiment and message volume on March 20 as of 1:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oklo climbed further into the ‘bullish’ territory. 

Some users expressed frustration over the stock’s inability to hold its early gains.

Another user forecasted that the stock should rebound soon since it has strong support at around $26.50.

Oklo’s stock has gained over 30% this year and has more than doubled in value over the past 12 months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bit Digital’s Stock Slips Despite Nvidia GPU Deal With Shadeform, But Retail Remains Bullish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rivian Stock Drops After Piper Sandler Downgrade, Price Target Cut: Retail’s Divided

Rivian Stock Drops After Piper Sandler Downgrade, Price Target Cut: Retail’s Divided

Jabil’s Stock Rallies On Beat-And-Raise Quarter, CEO Downplays Trump Tariff Concerns – Retail Sentiment Brightens

Jabil’s Stock Rallies On Beat-And-Raise Quarter, CEO Downplays Trump Tariff Concerns – Retail Sentiment Brightens

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges After Q4 Results Beat Estimates: Retail Gets More Bullish

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges After Q4 Results Beat Estimates: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lyft Says Autonomous Vehicle Roll-Out To Commence As Soon As This Summer: Retail’s Excited

Lyft Says Autonomous Vehicle Roll-Out To Commence As Soon As This Summer: Retail’s Excited

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Recent Stories

Rivian Stock Drops After Piper Sandler Downgrade, Price Target Cut: Retail’s Divided

Rivian Stock Drops After Piper Sandler Downgrade, Price Target Cut: Retail’s Divided

Jabil’s Stock Rallies On Beat-And-Raise Quarter, CEO Downplays Trump Tariff Concerns – Retail Sentiment Brightens

Jabil’s Stock Rallies On Beat-And-Raise Quarter, CEO Downplays Trump Tariff Concerns – Retail Sentiment Brightens

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges After Q4 Results Beat Estimates: Retail Gets More Bullish

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges After Q4 Results Beat Estimates: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lyft Says Autonomous Vehicle Roll-Out To Commence As Soon As This Summer: Retail’s Excited

Lyft Says Autonomous Vehicle Roll-Out To Commence As Soon As This Summer: Retail’s Excited

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon