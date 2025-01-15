Nvidia Stock In Focus After Announcing Quantum Day At GTC 2025 Days After Jensen Huang Said Quantum Computing Is 15-20 Years Away: Retail Mood Mixed

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently said “very useful” quantum computers are likely 15 to 20 years away, sparking a snap reaction among investors of quantum computing stocks.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) were in focus on Wednesday after the chip designer announced “Quantum Day” at the upcoming GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025).

Nvidia share price gained over 2.7% in morning trade.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plans to host executives from several quantum computing companies, including D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), and Quantinuum, among others.

GTC is Nvidia’s global artificial intelligence conference for developers. It is held annually and will begin on March 20 this year.

“This new focus area brings together leading experts for a comprehensive and balanced perspective on what businesses should expect from quantum computing in the coming decades — mapping the path toward useful quantum applications,” the company said.

Interestingly enough, this comes days after Huang said quantum computing is 15 to 20 years away.

"If you kind of said 15 years for very useful quantum computers, that would probably be on the early side,” Huang said.

"If you said, you know, 30, it’s probably on the late side. But if you picked 20, I think a whole bunch of us would believe it,” he added.

This sparked a wave of snap reactions among investors of quantum computing stocks.

Moreover, the CEO of D-Wave, Alan Baratz, even called out Huang publicly. “We are not 30 years out, we're not 20 years out, we're not 15 years out. We are today,” he said, adding that the Nvidia CEO is “dead wrong.”

“Jensen Huang has a misunderstanding of quantum,” he added.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ (49/100) territory, but message volume saw a spike, showing increased interest among users.

NVDA sentiment and message volume January 15, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user pointed out how the broader markets are surging as core inflation cooled down, and Nvidia is benefiting from this.

Another user thinks the Nvidia stock needs to cross the $136 mark for a bigger rally.

However, one user thought Wednesday’s gains are a trap.

Nvidia share price has seen sideways movement over the past month, gaining a shade over 2%.

Its gains over the past six months have been similarly muted, at just 4.8%.

However, over the past year, returns on the Nvidia stock have been stellar, with gains of nearly 139%.

