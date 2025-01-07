Nvidia’s CES 2025 Keynote Sparks Retail Optimism As Stock Climbs Toward Record High

A Stocktwits poll shows retail investors are ‘more bullish’ on Nvidia’s stock after CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Nvidia’s CES 2025 Keynote Sparks Retail Optimism As Stock Climbs Toward Record High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 7:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 7:33 PM IST

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) saw its stock jump over 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after unveiling a series of innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. 

The company’s AI-driven announcements bolstered retail sentiment, with a Stocktwits poll showing nearly 75% of retail investors are more confident about Nvidia’s future following the event.

nvida ces poll.jpg Stocktwits Poll On Retail Sentiment Around Nvidia After CEO Jensen Huang's Keynote Address At The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

If pre-market gains hold, Nvidia’s stock could close at a new record high. 

This would follow Monday’s session, during which the stock gained 3.4%, briefly surpassing Apple in market capitalization before closing at a valuation of $3.66 trillion.

The stock was also the second-highest trending tricker on Stocktwits Tuesday morning.

Key Announcements at CES

Founder and CEO Jensen Huang kicked off Nvidia’s much-anticipated keynote by introducing the RTX Blackwell family of gaming chips, including the flagship RTX 5090. 

Priced at $2,000, the chip boasts advanced features like 92 billion transistors and 380 ray-tracing teraflops, signaling Nvidia's commitment to maintaining its leadership in graphics processing.

Huang also revealed a new system for training robots and self-driving cars at lower costs, leveraging the company’s GR00T Blueprint modality. This innovation utilizes Apple’s Vision Pro to teach robots tasks via imitation learning, creating digital twins to refine processes in simulation.

“The ChatGPT moment for general robots is just around the corner,” he said during his keynote address. 

In the automotive space, Nvidia announced a partnership with Toyota, integrating its Drive AGX Orin supercomputer into Toyota’s new fleet of vehicles. This marks a shift in Nvidia’s focus toward automated driving, which the company estimates is a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

The keynote concluded with the launch of Cosmos World Foundation Models, Nvidia’s approach to creating AI models inspired by human cognitive processes, and Project Digits, a $3,000 personal AI supercomputer designed for smaller-scale applications.

Screenshot 2025-01-07 081712.png Nvidia Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 7 as of 8:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in the ‘bullish’ zone. Message volume surged to ‘extremely high’ levels as users applauded the chip maker's slew of products unveiled at CES 2025.

One user noted the absence of buzzwords like “quantum computing” in Nvidia’s presentation, touting the company for not getting pulled into the hype.

Nvidia has been one of the standout performers in the stock market over the last year, gaining 185% and outperforming broader indices. Retail investors are betting on Nvidia to outpace competitors like Tesla, Palantir, and MicroStrategy as one of the top-performing stocks in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Moderna, Novavax Stocks Climb Pre-Market On Growing Bird Flu Concerns: Retail Engagement Soars

Moderna, Novavax Stocks Climb Pre-Market On Growing Bird Flu Concerns: Retail Engagement Soars

Micron Stock Surges Pre-Market After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confirms Blackwell Chip Partnership: Retail Goes All In

Micron Stock Surges Pre-Market After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confirms Blackwell Chip Partnership: Retail Goes All In

Robinhood Stock Draws Attention After JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Enthusiasm Soars

Robinhood Stock Draws Attention After JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Enthusiasm Soars

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Recent Stories

Salman Khan 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025 gcw

Salman Khan’s 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025

DA hike case: West Bengal govt employees disheartened as SC postpones hearing to March gcw

DA hike case: West Bengal govt employees disheartened as SC postpones hearing to March

BIG NEWS! West Bengal likely to implement 6% DA hike? Salary to be credited in April? gcw

BIG NEWS! West Bengal likely to implement 6% DA hike? Salary to be credited in April?

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Moderna, Novavax Stocks Climb Pre-Market On Growing Bird Flu Concerns: Retail Engagement Soars

Moderna, Novavax Stocks Climb Pre-Market On Growing Bird Flu Concerns: Retail Engagement Soars

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon