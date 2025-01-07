Nvidia’s CES 2025 Keynote Sparks Retail Optimism As Stock Climbs Toward Record High

A Stocktwits poll shows retail investors are ‘more bullish’ on Nvidia’s stock after CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) saw its stock jump over 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after unveiling a series of innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

The company’s AI-driven announcements bolstered retail sentiment, with a Stocktwits poll showing nearly 75% of retail investors are more confident about Nvidia’s future following the event.

Stocktwits Poll On Retail Sentiment Around Nvidia After CEO Jensen Huang's Keynote Address At The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

If pre-market gains hold, Nvidia’s stock could close at a new record high.

This would follow Monday’s session, during which the stock gained 3.4%, briefly surpassing Apple in market capitalization before closing at a valuation of $3.66 trillion.

The stock was also the second-highest trending tricker on Stocktwits Tuesday morning.

Key Announcements at CES

Founder and CEO Jensen Huang kicked off Nvidia’s much-anticipated keynote by introducing the RTX Blackwell family of gaming chips, including the flagship RTX 5090.

Priced at $2,000, the chip boasts advanced features like 92 billion transistors and 380 ray-tracing teraflops, signaling Nvidia's commitment to maintaining its leadership in graphics processing.

Huang also revealed a new system for training robots and self-driving cars at lower costs, leveraging the company’s GR00T Blueprint modality. This innovation utilizes Apple’s Vision Pro to teach robots tasks via imitation learning, creating digital twins to refine processes in simulation.

“The ChatGPT moment for general robots is just around the corner,” he said during his keynote address.

In the automotive space, Nvidia announced a partnership with Toyota, integrating its Drive AGX Orin supercomputer into Toyota’s new fleet of vehicles. This marks a shift in Nvidia’s focus toward automated driving, which the company estimates is a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

The keynote concluded with the launch of Cosmos World Foundation Models, Nvidia’s approach to creating AI models inspired by human cognitive processes, and Project Digits, a $3,000 personal AI supercomputer designed for smaller-scale applications.

Nvidia Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 7 as of 8:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in the ‘bullish’ zone. Message volume surged to ‘extremely high’ levels as users applauded the chip maker's slew of products unveiled at CES 2025.

One user noted the absence of buzzwords like “quantum computing” in Nvidia’s presentation, touting the company for not getting pulled into the hype.

Nvidia has been one of the standout performers in the stock market over the last year, gaining 185% and outperforming broader indices. Retail investors are betting on Nvidia to outpace competitors like Tesla, Palantir, and MicroStrategy as one of the top-performing stocks in 2025.

