Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced the world’s first open-source humanoid robot foundational model at the ongoing GTC 2025 event in San Jose, California.

The artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether made a slew of announcements at GTC 2025, including a new Blackwell chip, new graphics processing units (GPU), an operating system for AI agents, and a partnership with Cisco Systems Inc., T-Mobile, General Motors, and others.

On stage at the event, CEO Jensen Huang said the “age of generalist robotics is here.”

“With Nvidia Isaac GR00T N1 and new data-generation and robot-learning frameworks, robotics developers everywhere will open the next frontier in the age of AI,” he added.

Nvidia says GR00T N1 has a dual-system architecture – System 1 and System 2. While System 1 has a fast-thinking action model that helps robots mimic human reflexes and intuitions, System 2 is a slow-thinking model designed for a more deliberate and methodical decision-making process.

The two models work in tandem. System 2 analyzes the environment and integrates this with the instructions it has been given, while System 1 translates this into human-like movements.

Nvidia says that GR00T N1 is capable of regular tasks like grabbing and moving objects with the humanoid robot’s arms—something that can be useful in a warehouse, for instance.

To make it easier for robots to handle complex tasks, Nvidia has partnered with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Disney Research to develop Newton, an open-source physics engine.

While GR00T N1 is slowly being released, it is currently available in early access to Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, and Neura Robotics, among others.

Despite the stock’s decline on Tuesday, the broader retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia soared, entering the ‘bullish’ (55/100) territory from ‘bearish’ (49/100) a day ago.

NVDA sentiment and message volume March 18, 2025, as of 9 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

In its latest research note to clients after Nvidia’s announcements, Wedbush observed that AI is hitting an “inflection point.”

Nvidia’s stock fell 4% in Tuesday’s regular trading session, extending the decline during after-market hours.

