Nvidia is partnering with European nations, tech firms, and telecom providers to expand AI infrastructure, boost regional language models, and boost sovereign AI adoption.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday revealed a series of collaborations with various European governments and firms, covering areas from infrastructure to software, as part of its strategy to maintain a leading role in the global AI landscape.

In his keynote speech at Nvidia's GTC conference in Paris, CEO Jensen Huang outlined several important alliances across the region.

The company unveiled a broad collaboration with AI developers and cloud infrastructure providers across Europe and the Middle East, aimed at advancing sovereign large language models (LLMs) tailored to regional languages, industries, and cultures.

The initiative is designed to help local organizations accelerate the deployment of AI by improving the performance and cost-efficiency of LLMs using Nvidia’s Nemotron techniques.

The models are being developed with full support for all 24 official European languages, while some partners are also creating culturally-specific models.

“Every industrial revolution begins with infrastructure. AI is the essential infrastructure of our time, just as electricity and the internet once were,” Huang said.

Integration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine used to field over 150 million queries weekly, is another key element.

Perplexity will embed these sovereign models into its platform, enhancing regional enterprises’ ability to perform research, generate answers, and handle complex queries.

The initial tranche of these custom-trained LLMs is expected to become available before the end of the year.

Nvidia also announced partnerships with France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, and a host of technology and telecom providers to deliver over 3,000 exaflops of AI computing power using its Blackwell platform.

In France, Nvidia is teaming up with Mistral AI to create a cloud platform driven by 18,000 Grace Blackwell systems, with expansion planned in 2026.

The U.K. will see cloud providers Nebius and Nscale deploy 14,000 Blackwell GPUs, while Germany will host a next-gen industrial AI cloud using DGX B200 and RTX PRO systems featuring 10,000 GPUs.

Italy, meanwhile, is advancing its sovereign AI strategy through Domyn’s Colosseum supercomputer, built with Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell chips.

Leading European telcos, Orange, Fastweb, Swisscom, Telefónica, and Telenor are also involved, deploying Nvidia-powered systems to enable low-latency and privacy-focused AI.

Initiatives include Fastweb’s Italian language model MIIA, Swisscom’s GenAI Studio, Telefónica’s edge AI pilot in Spain, and Telenor’s renewable-powered data center in Norway.

These telecom-backed infrastructures aim to deliver scalable AI to regional enterprises.

Nvidia stock has gained over 7% year-to-date and 19% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<