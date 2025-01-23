Northern Trust Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Quadruples, Retail’s Ecstatic

The wealth manager’s total trust, investment, and other servicing fees rose 12% to $1.22 billion during the fourth quarter.

Northern Trust Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Quadruples, Retail’s Ecstatic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:58 PM IST

Northern Trust’s (NTRS) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday after its fourth-quarter earnings quadrupled.

The wealth manager reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.26 per share, compared to $0.52 per share last year.

Its fourth-quarter revenue of $1.97 billion topped Wall Street's estimate of $1.93 billion.

The Chicago-based company said its net interest income (NII) rose 15% to $574.3 million compared to the same period last year, aided by higher deposits and securities repositionings.

Total assets under management jumped 12% to $1.61 trillion compared to last year but declined 1% sequentially.

Its total trust, investment, and other servicing fees rose 12% to $1.22 billion during the fourth quarter, driven by favorable markets and net new business.

Last week, rivals State Street and BNY also posted upbeat quarterly earnings on fee revenue growth.

It also posted a negative $10.5 million provision for credit losses due to improved credit quality in the commercial and institutional loans portfolio.

Northern Trust said its noninterest expenses declined 1% compared to last year when it booked $84.6 million for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment.

Following the earnings, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) zone from ‘neutral’(48/100) a day ago, while retail chatter surged to ‘extremely high.’

NTRS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits NTRS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has gained 27% over the last six months and 34% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

Recent Stories

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon