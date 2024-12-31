Nordstrom Gets Analyst ‘Double’ Downgrade After Take-Private Deal: Retail Sentiment Slides

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ on Monday from ‘bullish’ a week ago

Nordstrom Gets Analyst ‘Double’ Downgrade After Take-Private Deal: Retail Sentiment Slides
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

Luxury retailer Nordstrom Inc. ($JWN) stock was in the spotlight on Monday after the company received a ‘double downgrade’ from the brokerage Argus, dampening retail sentiment.

Argus analyst John Eade issued a “double downgrade” to Sell from Buy, The Fly.com reported, citing the analyst.

Argus reportedly does not see another bidder emerging to top the offer the Nordstrom family has made to take Nordstrom private. “As such, the firm suggests current shareholders should take profits from the recent run-up in the share price,” said the report.

Telsey Advisory also recently lowered the firm’s price target to $24 from $26 with a ‘Market Perform’ rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ on Monday from ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes fell to ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2024-12-31 at 3.11.40 PM.pngLast week, Nordstrom struck an agreement with Erik, Pete, Jamie Nordstrom, other members of the Nordstrom family, and El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. to take the company private in a $6.25 billion deal.

The company’s shareholders are set to receive $24.25 in cash for each share of its common stock. The transaction represents a premium of approximately 42% on the company’s stock from March 18, 2024.

Nordstrom’s board also intends to pay a special dividend of up to $0.25 per share in cash upon closing.

Nordstrom shares are up 31.82% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Vacasa Stock In Focus On Proposed Merger With Casago: Retail’s Bullish

Vacasa Stock In Focus On Proposed Merger With Casago: Retail’s Bullish

Comstock Shares Surge Pre-Market After Agreement With Gresham’s Eastern: Retail Chatter Shows Extreme Confidence

Comstock Shares Surge Pre-Market After Agreement With Gresham’s Eastern: Retail Chatter Shows Extreme Confidence

Faraday Future Stock Rockets Pre-Market After Reports Say Prototype Model Set To Be Revealed At CES In January: Retail Extremely Bullish

Faraday Future Stock Rockets Pre-Market After Reports Say Prototype Model Set To Be Revealed At CES In January: Retail Extremely Bullish

Tesla Stock On Track To Snap Back 3-Session Losses: Retail Cautious Ahead Of Q4 Deliveries Report

Tesla Stock On Track To Snap Back 3-Session Losses: Retail Cautious Ahead Of Q4 Deliveries Report

Recent Stories

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights NTI

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon