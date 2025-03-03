Nokia Teams Up With Lockheed Martin, Verizon To Integrate Advanced 5G Solutions With Military Communication Systems: Retail Stays Bearish

The solution uses Nokia’s 5G technology, Verizon’s public 5G network and management solutions. Testing was performed using a hybrid user equipment that switches between commercial 5G and LPx (low probability of intercept) waveforms, without disrupting ongoing sessions on an Android device.

Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) edged up in aftermarket trading on Friday after the company announced a partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to integrate its advanced 5G solutions with military communication systems.

As part of the collaboration, Nokia’s 5G technology will power mission-critical defense operations, allowing the military to perform network tasks faster.

Essentially, this allows a user to switch between a public 5G network and an LPx waveform for secure communications, without disrupting activity.

“5G.MIL integrations like this strategic relationship with Nokia and Verizon will help ensure data is seamlessly routed throughout the battlespace in ways that make future mission success possible,” said John Clark, senior vice president, Lockheed Martin Technology & Strategic Innovation.

Essentially, this allows a user to switch between a public 5G network and an LPx waveform for secure communications, without disrupting activity.

While initial testing was accomplished at Verizon’s Boston Innovation Center, final systems integration, testing, and demonstration were done at Lockheed’s Fort Worth, Texas facility.

“This will create new ways for customers to apply enhanced capabilities to global military, national security, and homeland defense mission areas, giving operators greater connectivity, faster and more reliable wireless networks, and enhanced interoperability,” said Nokia.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Nokia stock remained in the ‘bearish’ (34/100) territory even as message volume picked up.

NOK retail sentiment.jpg NOK sentiment and message volume March 2, 2025, as of 10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, the European Union Commission unconditionally approved Nokia’s $2.3 billion acquisition of Infinera Corp. (INFN). This makes Nokia the second-largest optical networking vendor with a 20% market share, behind China’s Huawei.

Nokia also struck multiple deals in February – it bagged a contract to upgrade New York’s largest internet exchange backbone and expanded its multi-year deal with AT&T Inc.

Nokia’s stock has gained more than 8% in 2025 so far and almost 33% over the past year.

