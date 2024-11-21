Netflix Gets Wall Street’s Boldest $1,000+ Price Target As Tyson-Paul Fight Deemed ‘Mostly’ Successful: Retail Still Split

The analyst expects the success of the fight to accelerate Netflix’s push into “eventized” live programming, potentially reducing subscriber churn while enabling price increases.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. ($NFLX) edged 0.5% higher Wednesday, marking their third straight session of gains, as Pivotal Research raised its price target on the stock to $1,100 — reportedly the highest on Wall Street.

The firm maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, projecting a 25% upside from current levels.

The upgrade follows the “(mostly) successful” Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight streamed on Netflix, reportedly reaching 65 million households.

Analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak highlighted the event as a “very successful learning experience” despite minor technical issues, which he believes Netflix will resolve in future live broadcasts.

Wlodarczak expects the success of the fight to accelerate Netflix’s push into “eventized” live programming, potentially reducing subscriber churn while enabling price increases.

He emphasized that live programming could become a key differentiator, enhancing Netflix’s ability to offer consistent, compelling content.

The analyst called Netflix the “global winner of the streaming wars,” praising its massive scale, robust subscriber growth, and significant free cash flow.

Unlike peers that are still grappling with losses and aggressive price hikes, Netflix is well-positioned to press its advantages and expand its competitive moat, Wlodarczak noted.

He also suggested the possibility of a stock split in 2025 that might energize retail investors further.

NFLX sentiment and message volume on Nov 20 as of 2:15 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits on Wednesday afternoon painted a mixed picture, as it stayed in ‘neutral’ levels.

While the stock has soared more than 85% this year, chatter reflected growing skepticism.

Some users pointed to the stock’s historically volatile patterns, predicting a pullback to around $450 next year.

One bearish user advised investors to keep an eye on the relative strength (RSI), which is nearing 80, signaling overbought conditions.

Netflix’s P/E ratio currently stands at 49.31, much higher than those of peers such as Walt Disney Co and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Yet, optimism remains high on Wall Street, with Netflix’s foray into live programming seen as a game-changing move to solidify its dominance in the streaming industry.

Latest Videos