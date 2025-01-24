Nano Nuclear Stock Hits Record Highs After Securing Key Patent Portfolio: Retail Turns Jubilant

Nano Nuclear said the patent portfolio grants additional protections surrounding its transportable, compact modular nuclear generator systems.

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:28 AM IST

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) soared over 22% on Thursday to hit record highs after the company announced the acquisition of crucial intellectual property about its modular micro-reactor technologies under development.

Nano Nuclear said the patent portfolio grants additional protections surrounding its transportable, compact modular nuclear generator systems. These systems support variable operations with multiple core configurations and applications, including the generation of electric power and process heat.

The firm also explained that the patented design enables multiple micro-reactors to be clustered to match site-specific energy or process heat demands.

Founder and Chairman Jay Yu said the addition of these patents, issued in the United States and internationally, will help safeguard the firm’s technologies as it continues to develop, refine, and advance its nuclear energy systems toward demonstration, regulatory licensing, and eventual commercialization.

The company also highlighted that the intellectual property is expected to enhance the protections for its own proprietary advanced portable ZEUS and ODIN microreactors, as well the KRO.

Meanwhile, CEO James Walker said, “By expanding our intellectual property portfolio, we aim to bolster our capacity to develop next-generation nuclear energy solutions that address evolving market needs and drive transformative change in the industry.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (87/100) accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

NNE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:11 p.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits NNE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:11 p.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits user comments indicate a positive take on the stock.

Nano Nuclear shares have risen over 84% since the beginning of 2025 and gained over 751% since they got listed in May 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

