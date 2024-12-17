Momentus Stock Rockets On Contract With SpaceX To Join Upcoming Transporter Rideshare Mission: Retail Gets On Board

The company said it plans to use this port to launch its flight-proven Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, which will transport a mix of payloads from the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers to Low-Earth Orbit.

Shares of Momentus Inc (MNTS) surged over 9% on Tuesday morning after the commercial space company revealed it signed a contract with SpaceX to join an upcoming Transporter rideshare mission that will launch by early 2026.

Momentus offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

The company said it plans to use this port to launch its flight-proven Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV), which will transport a mix of payloads from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial customers to Low-Earth Orbit (LEO). This is Momentus’ fourth Vigoride mission.

Momentus said that it has additional capacity to support customers planning LEO deployment and hosted payload missions in early 2026 for this mission.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (93/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, hitting its highest since April 2024. The move was accompanied by extremely high retail chatter.

MNTS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:19 a.m. ET on Dec. 17, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits MNTS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:19 a.m. ET on Dec. 17, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated a positive take on the stock on Tuesday morning.

MNTS has been in the news lately after the company effectuated a 1-for-14 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, which became effective on Dec. 12, 2024.

Momentus said the reverse stock split was intended to bring the firm into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq and make the bid price more attractive to a broader group of institutional and retail investors.

Notably, shares of the firm have lost over 64% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

