MicroStrategy Stock Rises Pre-Market As Mizuho Initiates Coverage With 'Outperform' Rating: Retail Remains Unsure

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev underscored that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin buying strategy, coupled with the potential for the cryptocurrency to appreciate in price, lends the MSTR stock price a premium.

MicroStrategy Stock Rises Pre-Market As Mizuho Initiates Coverage With 'Outperform' Rating: Retail Remains Unsure
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 29, 2025, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) shares edged up 1% in pre-market trade on Wednesday after analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage for the Bitcoin (BTC) proxy with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

According to TheFly, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev is bullish about MicroStrategy’s prospects, citing Bitcoin’s potential to appreciate due to multiple tailwinds.

Mizuho's price target for the MicroStrategy stock is $515, implying an upside of nearly 52% from current levels.

MicroStrategy has employed a strategy of issuing debt and equity to fund its Bitcoin purchases. It has accumulated 471,107 units of cryptocurrency so far, and based on the current BTC price of $102,300, it is worth $48.25 billion.

In a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MicroStrategy disclosed that its average BTC purchase price is $64,511 per Bitcoin, or about $30.4 billion in aggregate.

Based on current Bitcoin prices, this puts MicroStrategy’s unrealized gains at 58.7%.

Mizuho’s Dolev underscored that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin buying strategy, coupled with the potential for the cryptocurrency to appreciate in price, lends the MSTR stock price a premium.

The tailwinds for Bitcoin appreciation, according to Dolev, include rising global adoption, a favorable political environment due to the newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump, and a slowing rate of growth in Bitcoin supply.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits pointed to caution among users – it entered the ‘bearish’ (31/100) territory after being in the ‘bullish’ (72/100) zone a day ago.

MSTR retail sentiment.jpg MSTR sentiment and message volume January 29, 2025, as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the investors are “overthinking” and that Bitcoin believers should hold the MSTR stock.

MicroStrategy’s stock price has almost doubled over the past six months, while its one-year returns stand at a whopping 554%.

Bitcoin has gained a little over 47% in the past six months, while its one-year performance stands at gains of 136%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

STMicroelectronics Stock In Focus As It Signs 15-Year Renewable Energy Deal With TotalEnergies: Retail Sentiment Soars

STMicroelectronics Stock In Focus As It Signs 15-Year Renewable Energy Deal With TotalEnergies: Retail Sentiment Soars

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

ASML Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers CEO’s Outlook On AI

ASML Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers CEO’s Outlook On AI

Recent Stories

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

Hess Announces Upbeat Q4 Report, Reveals 18% Rise In Oil And Gas Production: Retail’s Exuberant

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end

STMicroelectronics Stock In Focus As It Signs 15-Year Renewable Energy Deal With TotalEnergies: Retail Sentiment Soars

STMicroelectronics Stock In Focus As It Signs 15-Year Renewable Energy Deal With TotalEnergies: Retail Sentiment Soars

Hurry! Jio's 500GB data plan discontinued in 2 days- Recharge now to avail it NTI

Hurry! Jio's 500GB data plan will be discontinued in 2 days– Recharge now to avail it

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

KKR To Become 12% Shareholder In Henry Schein With Additional $250M Investment: Retail Cheers The Deal

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon