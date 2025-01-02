MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has gained nearly 3.5%, trading at over $97,000 at the time of writing.

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) rose in morning trade on Thursday after Bitcoin (BTC) prices surged above the $97,000 mark.

MicroStrategy, also known as Bitcoin proxy due to its extensive investments in the cryptocurrency, saw its stock rise by over 5%, bringing some respite to investors after its decline over the past five sessions.

Kicking off 2025 positively, the upward momentum in Bitcoin prices lifted investor sentiments as crypto stocks also witnessed a surge. Apart from MicroStrategy, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) was up by nearly 5% at the time of writing.

Bitcoin prices have witnessed sideways movement over the past month – the apex cryptocurrency has gained only 0.33% in this period.

However, over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has gained nearly 3.5%, trading at over $97,000 at the time of writing.

This comes on the eve of Bitcoin’s sixteenth anniversary. Satoshi Nakamoto, the cryptocurrency's pseudonymous creator, mined the Genesis Block on Jan. 3, 2009, marking the official launch of BTC.

Despite the Bitcoin surge rubbing off on MicroStrategy stock price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (43/100) territory.

MSTR sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user questioned the premium attached to the MSTR stock.

Another user questioned MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor’s “addiction” to buying Bitcoin.

Over the past year, Bitcoin has surged more than 114%, whereas MicroStrategy stock has delivered nearly 3x returns of 337%.

