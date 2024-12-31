Micron Stock Edges Lower Despite Plans To Invest $2B To Expand Semiconductor Operations: Retail Sentiment Subdued

The expansion is expected to create 340 new jobs, which, if met, could result in an additional $70 million for the company.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) 's shares edged lower in early trading on Tuesday despite the company announcing a $2.17 billion investment to expand its semiconductor facility in Manassas, Virginia.

The project, which aims to modernize the site, will produce advanced DRAM memory for markets in the automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

The investment will also “enhance” the company's semiconductor manufacturing expertise, supporting the “growing need” for memory and storage solutions.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin added that the project is expected to create 340 new jobs, bolstered by a proposed $70 million incentive from the state’s Major Employment and Investment Commission, contingent upon meeting the investment and job creation benchmarks.

Despite these growth-focused announcements, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained muted.

Chatter around the stock rose marginally to ‘normal’ levels, but overall sentiment stayed in the ‘neutral’ zone.

One user pointed to artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver for Micron’s long-term growth, citing the technology’s substantial demand for memory and storage.

Another speculated that the stock might stabilize as “tax loss harvesting” comes to an end. This is when investors sell off underperforming securities to offset gains for tax purposes.

The expansion follows significant commitments under the CHIPS Act, including $6.165 billion in funding for Micron’s broader U.S. operations.

The company plans to invest $100 billion in New York and $25 billion in Idaho, aiming to bolster America's share of advanced memory manufacturing.

Micron has faced recent headwinds, with its stock down nearly 14% this month following a mixed earnings report released alongside the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish 2025 outlook.

The company’s year-to-date gains now sit at just 3%.

