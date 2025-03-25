MicroAlgo Stock Rips On $20M Offering, Retail Calls It 'Mother Of All Squeezes' In 2025

Read Full Article

Shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGA) soared a whopping 455% in Monday’s regular trading session after the company announced plans to issue additional shares worth $20 million.

MicroAlgo entered into a convertible bond purchase agreement with a maturity period of 360 days on Oct. 7, 2024. The bonds allow holders to convert them into shares at 70% of the lowest closing price in the past 60 trading days.

Now, bondholders have requested MicroAlgo to convert their bonds into common stock at $0.80 per share to settle the debt. To this end, MicroAlgo said it intends to proceed with the issuance.

This led to MicroAlgo’s market capitalization soaring to more than five times of what it was at the end of trading on Friday – the company’s market capitalization stood at $139.52 million as of markets close on Monday.

The massive jump in MLGO stock price sent retail investors into a tizzy on Stocktwits, with chatter spiking by 72,620% in the last 24 hours.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around MicroAlgo soared, with investors turning ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

One user termed the meteoric surge in MLGO shares as the “mother of all squeeze[s]” this year.

However, another user wants to short the stock when markets open on Tuesday.

MLGO’s stock is now at a seven-month high, but it is still down by more than 97% from its 52-week high of $509.40.

