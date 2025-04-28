Meta said that the AI system will assist astronauts by replacing paper-based documentation and reducing reliance on ground-based instructions.

Meta Platforms (META) announced Friday the deployment of its AI model, Llama 3.2, aboard the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory. The initiative is a collaboration with Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance space operations.

Meta’s stock was up 2.3% in afternoon trade, while Booz Allen’s shares rose 0.5%.

The project, branded as ‘Space Llama,’ integrates Booz Allen’s AI for Edge Environments, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Spaceborne Computer-2, and Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPUs for accelerated computing.

This tech stack enables the AI to function directly on the ISS, bypassing the need for constant Earth-based internet connectivity.

According to the company, ‘Space Llama’ demonstrates how large language models can operate in environments with “denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited bandwidth.”

Its goal is to reduce costs, minimize computing power, and accelerate responses to maintenance issues or “onboard anomalies.”

Meta said that the AI system will assist astronauts by replacing paper-based documentation and reducing reliance on ground-based instructions.

Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s Vice President and head of generative AI, stated, “We see a future where open-source AI models like Llama will play a vital role in fueling space exploration and research—enabling astronauts to undertake the next level of experimentation to solve complex scientific problems and drive innovation in entirely new ways.”

This announcement builds on Booz Allen’s milestone from August last year when it deployed the first known large language model in space. The companies aim to further advance AI’s role in space exploration.

Meta’s stock has declined nearly 10% in 2025 but remains up 23% over the past year.

Booz Allen’s stock, meanwhile, is down 7% year-to-date and has dropped 18% over the same period.

